Covid, Flu or Flurone: What You Need to Know to Protect Yourself – Health

Brazil started the year 2022 with records of covid-19 and flu on the rise. In different parts of the country, the new wave of cases, which was already showing signs in December, is filling the hospital emergency room, also increasing the population’s doubts about the diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

Below are answers to key questions about the new coronavirus and influenza.

What is the difference between covid-19 and flu?

Covid-19 and flu are caused by different viruses. Sars-CoV-2 is the virus responsible for the development of covid-19 in living beings, while influenza is caused by the influenza A virus, subtype H3N2.

With the advancement of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, symptoms between covid-19 and flu became very similar: cough, runny nose, body pain and headache. Testing is the best way to diagnose, say experts. See here information about when to look for a health facility and also understand what the symptoms of the new flu are.

The protection measures against the flu repeat the predictions already known by the population, such as: use of masks, social distancing, hand hygiene and vaccination. look here all measures suggested by experts.

What is Flurone?

Flurona is the name given to a simultaneous flu and covid-19 infection, with both viruses developing in the body at the same time. Despite having been registered since the beginning of the pandemic, flurona cases in Brazil became more common from the end of last year, when an outbreak of flu started to be registered and the Ômicron variant increased the speed of spread of the disease.

Until the beginning of this week, the State of São Paulo had already registered 110 cases of flurone, 24 of them in São Paulo. There are occurrences of co-detection in at least three States of the country.

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Cruz, asked this week that the population wear a mask, avoid crowding indoors and get vaccinated to help combat the phenomenon that is being called “flurone”. understand here which type of test is most appropriate to identify each disease.

Are the symptoms caused by Ômicron different from other variants?

Researchers are still analyzing the effects of Ômicron on the human body. Preliminary analyzes conducted in South Africa, where the variant was originally identified, show that the variant can cause milder and more characteristic frames. understand here.

On the other hand, the variant has stood out for its propagation speed. The world has broken new records for daily cases of the disease, an upward trend that is attributed to the advance of Ômicron in different regions of the planet.

Vaccine scheduling. How is the application schedule against covid-19 in capitals?

understand here how is the schedule of vaccination against covid-19 in the major Brazilian capitals. Most cities are already applying since last year the booster dose for adults and seniors. The Ministry of Health has formally instructed municipalities to apply the third dose four months after the second.

When will children be vaccinated against covid-19?

The Ministry of Health’s forecast is that the application of the vaccine against covid-19 in children will begin to take place in the second half of January. Without mass vaccination of Brazilian children, the country will hardly be able to reach the minimum levels of immunization necessary for collective protection of the population, according to Fiocruz information.

The Ministry authorized the application of the vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years without the need for a medical prescription. The interval between the application of the two pediatric doses will be 8 weeks. understand here what are all the forecasts of the federal ministry for the immunization of this age group.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) listed 17 recommendations to avoid application errors. The series of suggestions includes the use of an environment exclusive to this age group and the complete training of health teams. The pediatric dose formulation is equivalent to one third of that used in people over 12 years old, and the bottle is orange.