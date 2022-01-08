Full.News – 18:36 | Updated on 01/07/2022 19:21



Director Ricardo Waddington was diagnosed with Covid-19 Photo: Publicity/TV Globo

The new outbreak of Covid-19 hit the corridors of Rede Globo in full, and reached the highest level of the channel. The entertainment director Ricardo Waddington, 61, one of the network’s bigwigs, tested positive for Covid-19. The information is from columnist Cleo Guimarães, from Veja.

In addition to the executive, another 144 employees of the Marinho family company have been diagnosed with the disease only at the beginning of the year. The station has already sent an internal statement reinforcing the guidelines on the vaccine and health protocols.

The new wave of Covid-19, driven by the omicron variant, also hit artists after New Year’s Eve. Names such as Preta Gil, Otávio Mesquita and Gabriela Pugliesi received the diagnosis for the second time. Singers like Rodolffo, from Israel, Simaria, from Simone, and Xanddy, from Harmonia do Samba, had to cancel part of their schedule due to the infection.

SEE THE LIST OF FAMOUS WHO HAVE BEEN INFECTED

Read too1 Fátima Bernardes wants to leave the meeting, says columnist

two Find out what is the salary of Fátima Bernardes, ahead of the Meeting

3 After Globo’s ‘attack’ on Bolsonaro, the web unites and says: #CalaABocaBonner

4 Moderator cries when reporting the death of a girl by Covid

5 Globo attacks Bolsonaro for talks about childhood vaccination

Follow us on our networks!

Receive news

on your mobile!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and page link will be automatically sent to Pleno.News, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.