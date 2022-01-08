Covid vaccine protection outweighs risk in children

Publications that say Pfizer would have admitted that vaccines against covid-19 in children have a greater risk of causing myocarditis than the likelihood of preventing deaths from the new coronavirus are misleading.

The data, presented in the title of a publication on the Brasil Sem Medo website and shared on social networks, are actually from a study by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), a US agency similar to Anvisa, which made a possible projection of what would happen if the children were immunized, that is, they are hypothetical numbers. Furthermore, the data was mixed by the website that made the publication.

The study in question simulated how many children could develop myocarditis due to the covid-19 vaccine. The scenario that found 179 cases per million was that only male children were immunized. The scenario in which only two children per million would be saved by the vaccine, however, is one in which only girls are immunized.

The most recent studies on childhood immunization and US, European and Brazilian regulatory agencies claim that Pfizer’s immunizing agent is safe for children. Cases of myocarditis are rare and so far have been mild.

Comprova contacted the website Brasil sem Fedo and journalist Fernanda Salles by e-mail, who shared the content, but so far they have not responded.

The content was considered misleading for taking the information out of context to provoke another interpretation.

How do we check?

The first step was to identify the source of information to which Brasil Sem Fedo was referring. The text attributes the data to pharmaceutical Pfizer, but the report did not find any kind of statement from the company in this regard.

Unlike what is reported in the title of the page, the information, even if distorted, is from an FDA study. The research was carried out before the release of the application of the immunizing agent in children.

In addition to checking the study data, the team also contacted Pfizer, which is cited as a source of information by Brasil Sem Fedo.

The article spoke with physician Sônia Maria de Faria, pediatric infectious disease specialist and member of the Scientific Department of Immunizations of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP), about the FDA’s research and about the advantages of vaccinating this public against the coronavirus.

Data were also compiled on countries that already vaccinate children and statements from health agencies, similar to Anvisa, which approved the use of Pfizer in this age group.

Finally, we sought to clarify how the vaccination of children in Brazil is, based on information from Anvisa and the Ministry of Health.

Comprova performed this verification based on scientific information and official data on the new coronavirus and covid-19 available on January 7, 2022.

Verification

Risks of child vaccination

The vaccination of children against covid-19 has generated much debate. Since vaccines were approved for people over 18, science began to study the expansion of the target audience. The tests sought to know the proper dosage for each age group and the safety of immunizing agents.

The vaccine proved to be safe for children. More than 30 countries have already started to vaccinate this age group. In the United States alone, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 7 million children between 5 and 12 years old were immunized with at least one dose.

Cases of myocarditis have been reported in some countries in the post-vaccination period, but according to the FDA this is a rare adverse event that does not invalidate the safety of immunizers.

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart tissue usually caused by a viral infection. Symptoms include chest pain and shortness of breath. Severe cases can lead to heart failure. Usually, treatment is with medication.

The publication data checked here are attributed to Pfizer. However, the company itself denied to Comprova that they are authored by the pharmaceutical company. In fact, they are from a study by the FDA, a US agency similar to Anvisa, published on October 26, three days before the agency authorizes the immunizing agent in the country for the age group.

The study performed a comparative analysis between cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to covid-19 in children between 5 and 11 years old and cases of myocarditis to know the risk-benefit of vaccination.

In none of the scenarios analyzed does the FDA estimate that children will die from myocarditis.

The number of 179 cases of myocarditis for every million vaccinated appears only when considering that only male children were immunized. The post, however, omits that, estimating transmission rates, something between 2,600 and 57,800 cases of covid-19 in children would be avoided.

Furthermore, the only two scenarios in which the FDA estimated that two deaths from the new coronavirus would be spared are those in which only female child vaccination is evaluated. The text, therefore, compares different data within the study itself.

The FDA concluded that in most scenarios “the benefits of the two-dose primary series of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against covid-19 clearly outweigh the risks for ages 5-11.”

Sônia Maria de Faria, pediatric infectious disease specialist and member of the Scientific Department of Immunizations at the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP), explains that the document only points to projections even before the vaccine is released for use. In practice, she says that it has been seen that the cases are minimal and not serious. “In the end, the benefit of the vaccine far outweighs the risks. These are projections you make even before the vaccine is in use in the real world. We already have it being applied in several countries and this risk has not been high”, he highlights.

In addition, another study, released by the FDA in December, showed that the incidence of myocarditis among 16- to 17-year-olds after vaccination was only 0.007%. Since this was the group that presented the highest incidence of the reaction. In children between five and 11 years, CDC data show that between 7.1 million doses applied, 14 suspected cases were reported, which is a rate of one case for every 100,000 vaccinated.

In the United Kingdom, 11 cases of myocarditis per million doses applied at all ages have been reported. According to the FDA, there is an increased risk of developing myocarditis among adolescents after the second dose of the vaccine. The adverse event is estimated at one case of myocarditis or pericarditis for every 10,000 vaccinated people aged between 12 and 18 years old. However, the reported cases recovered within a week at most.

A study carried out in Israel identified that 76% of cases of post-vaccination myocarditis were described as mild and 22% as intermediate.

According to the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP) and the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC), the risk of developing myocarditis during covid-19 is twenty times greater than the risk of developing it due to the vaccine.

The two societies issued a joint statement on Dec. 31 reinforcing guidance for children ages 5 to 11 with heart disease to be immunized against covid-19 with Pfizer’s immunizer.

The infectologist Sônia Maria highlights that adverse events in children are similar to those in adults. “The myocarditis data in children with vaccine are much smaller than those seen in adolescents or young adults. The most common adverse events have been those used in other vaccines as well. Pain at the application site, eventually fever, etc.”

In a note to Comprova, Pfizer reinforced the safety of the vaccine and said it encourages any adverse reaction to the immunizing agent to be reported. According to the company, the vaccine is 90.7% effective in children between 5 and 11 years old. “So far, specifically about the ComiRNAty vaccine, very rare cases of myocarditis and pericarditis have been reported. The competent local and international surveillance bodies endorse that the benefit of vaccination continues to outweigh any risk”, he highlights. According to the company, so far more than 2.5 billion doses of the immunizing agent have been distributed to children in 166 countries.

Vaccination of children in Brazil

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved vaccination with Pfizer for children aged 5 to 11 years on December 16, 2021. and immunology. Representatives of the Brazilian Association of Public Health (Abrasco), Brazilian Society of Pulmonology and Phthisiology (SBPT), Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI), Brazilian Society of Immunology (SBI) and Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP) participated.

On January 5, 2022, the Ministry of Health announced the inclusion of children in the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination against Covid-19 (PNO). The estimated target audience is 20 million people. The doses will be applied with an interval of 8 weeks and the campaign should start later this month.

Pfizer’s immunizing agent was also authorized to be used in children by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which took place in November last year. Countries like Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark and Spain already vaccinate children.

Sônia Maria emphasizes the importance of immunizing children to control the pandemic. “We have seen worldwide a growing increase in infections in this group. Of course, it is a group that has not been vaccinated yet. If we have a vaccine that has shown efficacy, safety and a reduction in the risk of hospitalization and complications due to covid, it is more than that justified the use of it”, he affirms.

Why do we investigate?

Comprova investigates suspicious content that has gone viral about the pandemic, public policies and elections. The post verified here had more than 3,200 interactions on Twitter and Facebook.

Misleading information about vaccinating children can cause people to disbelieve in the effectiveness of immunizers and not get vaccinated. This is even more serious at this time when Brazil is discussing the expansion of the immunization program for children.

The content verified here has also been classified as misleading by AFP Checked.

In previous verifications, Comprova has shown that there is no recommendation to perform D-dimer testing in covid vaccinees and that covid-19 mutations do not rule out vaccine efficacy and safety.

Misleading, for Comprova, is content taken from the original context and used in another so that its meaning changes; that it uses inaccurate data or that it induces an interpretation different from its author’s intention; content that confuses, with or without the deliberate intent to cause harm.

This content was investigated by Correio Braziliense, NSC Comunicação and Jornal do Commercio, and the investigation was verified by Estado de S. Paulo, Poder360, BandNews FM, Correio de Carajás and O Popular. The check was published on the Projeto Comprova website on January 7, 2022.