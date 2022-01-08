Covid: why transmission between vaccinates should not be a cause for alarm

Andrew Lee

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Omicron variant has been spreading rapidly

When the omicron variant was detected in South Africa in November 2021, there was great alarm at the exponential spread of the infection. This phenomenal speed of propagation surpasses what we observed in previous variants.

The trend has been replicated in other parts of the world, including the UK, where the number of infections has doubled every other day since early December.

What raised concern was that this rapid spread was occurring among a highly vaccinated (and therefore, in theory, highly immune) population.

Is the protection the vaccine has given us failing?

At first glance, it looked like the vaccines weren’t working. But that depends on how a vaccine’s protection is defined. First, does the vaccine protect against infection?

Currently, there is ample evidence that vaccines are not very effective in preventing infection or the spread of infection by vaccinated people.

This was graphically illustrated by the super-scattering event that took place in the Faroe Islands, where 21 of the 33 health workers who were triple vaccinated and attended a private meeting contracted omicron.

This happened despite several having done PCR or antigen tests 36 hours before the event.

Some—especially antivaxxers—may interpret this as proof that vaccines don’t work. However, this is not unexpected. Even against other variants, such as delta, it is known that vaccines do not offer “sterilizing immunity”, that is, total prevention of infection.

No one has claimed that covid-19 vaccines provide sterilizing immunity and that this may be an achievable goal. At the very least, they offer little protection against infection. However, this little protection can help to slow the spread of the infection.

The role of the third dose

What vaccines do is provide excellent protection of another kind. So far, vaccines have proven to be great at preventing serious illness. This protection is just as important, if not more so, because it prevents most infected people from being hospitalized and dying.

Against the delta variant, vaccine protection against serious illness and covid death was over 90%, with relatively little drop in protection at least five months after two doses.

When omicron was first discovered, there was concern that the mutations it would produce could allow it to bypass the protection of vaccines. In fact, the data indicate that two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines offered limited protection against omicron.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, It is especially important to fully vaccinate the most vulnerable.

Fortunately, this vaccine protection was quickly restored with the booster dose, so there is an urgent need to vaccinate the population with the third dose.

This is especially important for those most vulnerable, such as the elderly, who, compared to the general population, are at higher risk of contracting the severe form of covid-19. A person aged 80 years has a 300 times greater risk of contracting severe covid compared to an adult younger than 40 years.

It is also vital to keep in mind that while omicrons may be less severe for those who are vaccinated, it is still a dangerous infection for those who are unvaccinated.

The fact that sterilizing immunity against covid does not currently exist may cast doubt on whether “herd immunity” will end the pandemic.

“Flock immunity” is when enough people acquire immunity and that immunity blocks transmission, eventually eliminating the virus as there will be fewer and fewer people for it to infect.

health systems under pressure

However, as omicron has shown, reinfections can occur even among highly vaccinated populations such as those in the UK and Israel. Omicron has been reported to have a higher reinfection rate than other variants and five times higher compared to delta.

Although omicron infections appear to be less serious, their increased risk of contagion means that more people are being infected. In addition, the UK is recording the highest levels of infection in the past two years.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Large numbers of patients with less serious illnesses can still put a lot of pressure on already depleted health services

While this is not translating into higher levels of admission to ICUs (Intensive Care Units), the large number of patients with less severe illnesses can still put a lot of pressure on already depleted health services.

Furthermore, the more sick employees and people who need to isolate themselves due to infection, the greater the pressure on the healthcare system.

This problem is not limited to healthcare only, but to the breadth and extent of society in general, where high rates of infection can cause significant changes.

So vaccines are not the only solution. Other protective measures such as full face masks, more testing and better ventilation play an important role.

The next few weeks appear to be challenging as people return to work and school after holidays, which can lead to more infections.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Even when the situation is under control and illness seems more predictable, annual immunizations will be necessary, as with flu

better than a year ago

But the overall picture is not bleak and the situation today is certainly better than it was a year ago.

In many high-income countries with broad immunization coverage, the pandemic is gradually transitioning to endemic status.

At that time, the virus will still be present, but the illness will be more predictable. There will be high levels of the population with immunity due to vaccination or natural infection, which will mean fewer hospitalizations and covid-related deaths.

We will likely have annual vaccinations against covid, with a special focus on the most vulnerable, to maintain protective immunity to them.

But we haven’t reached that level yet.

Viruses mutate all the time, and other variants that appear in the future can evade antibodies and cause reinfections, as is the case with common human coronaviruses and influenza.

Although omicron fortunately appears to be less severe, there remains the risk of developing more variants that may include a more severe one. Vaccines are still the best option against them.

*Andrew Lee is a professor of public health at the University of Sheffield, England. This article was originally published on the website. the conversation under the Creative Commons license. Click here to read the original version.