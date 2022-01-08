CPF on the note, does it increase Serasa’s score?

Who has never heard the question about putting the CPF on the bill at the time of a purchase. On this issue, many still think that such a measure can increase the credit score, however, this is just one more myth about Serasa’s score.

In this sense, it is necessary to understand that there is nothing that includes the registration of the CPF in the invoice as a factor for calculating the score, that is, the credit protection agencies (Serasa, SPC, etc.) do not use the procedure factors that establish the score.

However, there are some actions that, when taken, potentially increase the chances of raising a consumer’s credit score.

About Serasa’s score

Serasa’s score is nothing more than a score ranging from 0 to 1000, whose purpose is to assess the credit risk that a particular person presents. To determine the points, the agency considers factors such as: outstanding debts in the individual’s name, debt history, current monthly bill payments, among others.

Finally, depending on the number of points, the score is classified between “Low” and “Very Good”. Check out:

Punctuation Score ranking From 0 to 300 Low from 301 to 500 Regular From 501 to 700 Good From 701 to 1000 Very good

Having a high score represents greater facilities in contracting services such as loans, financing and credit cards, for example. On the other hand, a low is practically synonymous with financial barriers in this area.

4 tips to increase your score

There is nothing that will guarantee that your score will increase immediately, as, despite being a dynamic score, the body takes time, which varies, to analyze your profile, according to the factors already mentioned. However, there are some measures that considerably increase the chance of your score going up. Check out: