Cruzeiro announces midfielder Ronaldo’s bet for Serie B dispute

Clube is making a makeover in the squad after the arrival of the former striker as the owner of the team

Cruzeiro lives its first season as SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol) after buying the club. Ronaldo Fenômeno was the purchaser of 90% of the shares of the celestial team and in his first act he cut several costs, including the arrival of reinforcements and players who were already in the squad.

One of Ronaldo’s actions was the departure of 41-year-old goalkeeper Fábio, one of the team’s biggest idols, considered by many the archer as the greatest of all heavenly times. The way the negotiation was conducted angered the fans, who protested asking for an explanation from the president.

Meanwhile, the club continues to look for reinforcements for the Serie B dispute and bet on the experience of defensive midfielder Willian Oliveira, 28, who played in the last Serie A with the Ceará shirt. The player arrives with a one-year contract and has already passed medical exams, being expected to perform with the rest of the group.

Willian was a starter in Chapecoense’s Serie B 2020 campaign, which culminated in the title and accession of the Santa Catarina team. The player was announced this Saturday (8), through his Cruzeiro social networks, and arrives to be commanded by the new Uruguayan coach Paulo Pezzolano, hired by Ronaldo to command the squad.