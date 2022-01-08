Cruzeiro fans hoist banners to support Fábio and criticize the new management around Toca II – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction/Social networks Cruzeiro fans posted banners against Fábio’s departure

Cruzeiro fans hoisted banners supporting goalkeeper Fábio and criticizing shareholder Ronaldo, football director Pedro Martins and Paulo André, former defender of the club and current football coordinator at Raposa, near Toca da Raposa II this Saturday (8).

The images, which are already going viral on social networks, ask that the new celestial dome “respect the history and idols” of Cruzeiro. The banners were also written to request that the club’s board of directors “walk together” with the fans and “don’t sell the soul” of the institution.

On Rua Adolfo Lippi Fonseca, also in the Pampulha region, fans say, through the banners, that they will be vigilant in the SAF process (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol).

“Fábio, the Cruzeiro fan is extremely grateful to you!” and “Fábio, Cruzeiro is the world and the world is with you” were also posted in the surroundings of CT da Raposa.

After 976 games and nearly 20 years at home, Fábio and Cruzeiro did not reach an agreement for the renewal of the contract last Wednesday (5), causing enormous commotion and surprise among Cruzeiro fans.

