Cultura announces maintenance of broadcasting rights at Indy in Brazil

It was a day of announcements about Indy in Brazil, this Friday (7). After Disney confirmed the information given a month ago by BIG PRIZE, from which it obtained the broadcasting rights in the US category for closed TV and streaming throughout Latin America in the next three years, it was Cultura’s turn to reveal that it maintains the rights in open TV.

The two ads were separated for a few hours. Thus, Cultura, which invested heavily in motorsport in 2021, maintains the products for at least another year on open television in Brazil.

“TV Cultura, once again, gives a significant space to motorsport. In 2021, we broadcast Indy, Formula E and Mercedes-Benz Challenge. Over the next three years, the public will be able to follow the Indy races through the Cultura screen, which has made a strong investment in sports programming”, said José Roberto Maluf, president of the Padre Anchieta Foundation, which runs Culture.

“In addition to all the tradition of the category, the history it has with Brazilian television, continuing to show Formula Indy is also a way to strengthen ties with the public that has become used to having on TV Cultura an option to follow major sporting events ”, added Vladir Lemos, sports director at TV Cultura.

The Culture communiqué confirms that the duo that headed the broadcasts in 2021, formed by narrator Geferson Kern and commentator Rodrigo Mattar, are still ahead of the content.

The Indy season starts on February 27, just over a month and a half from now, with the St. Petersburg GP.

Helio Castroneves returns full time to Indy in 2022 (Photo: Indycar)

the history of Indy on Brazilian TV

Band was the first broadcaster in Brazil to broadcast the Indy on open TV, still in the 1980s, driven by the rise of Emerson Fittipaldi in the category. With Luciano do Valle as its main voice, the São Paulo channel helped the championship gain popularity here. It was then that, in the early 1990s, the first cycle of the Band with Indy ended.

The championship then started to be shown by the extinct TV Manchete, between 1993 and 1994, before having the rights acquired by SBT from the following season. 1995 was the last year of Indy before the split between CART and IRL, which took the main race on the calendar, the Indianapolis 500 Miles, but without the main drivers, who followed with CART. Band, then, became the official broadcaster to broadcast the IRL races, while SBT got the most famous division.

Since then, the Morumbi station has continued as a kind of synonym of Indy in Brazil. The Band suffered a great loss in 2014, when Luciano do Valle died of a heart attack. Téo José, who was already narrating for the channel, assumed the position of #1, staying there until the beginning of 2018, when he left the station.

From then onwards, Band and BandSports broadcasts were led by Eduardo Vaz or Celso Miranda in the narration, with comments by Felipe Giaffone. But the commentator left the group to assume the role at Globo, being confirmed, at the end of 2019, as the replacement for Reginaldo Leme.

It was also in 2019 that the DAZN streaming service started showing the Indy in Brazil. DAZN and Band broadcast the 2019 and 2020 seasons together.

In 2021, once again on top of the loop, the category surprised by signing with TV Cultura, following on open TV, but in a new house, which, by the way, remains in 2022. In general, the station remained in fifth place in the audience during the tests, with Geferson Kern and Rodrigo Mattar in the transmissions.

