Customers complain about lack of refund

Several passengers report that they are still not receiving reimbursement for tickets on Itapemirim flights, canceled after the company suspended flights on December 17th. These are requests for refunds made even before the company stops flying and which so far have not been met.

On December 28, the company signed an agreement with Procon-SP in which it committed to requesting from credit card operators the refund within ten days of purchases made. There are also reports that the company would only have refunded the boarding fees, but not the full value of the ticket.

The company was contacted by UOL in late December and again during this week, but did not respond. Itapemirim also did not comment on how many passengers were affected in total and how many refunds remain to be made.

Impaired end-of-the-year trip

Danielle Colombo, service supervisor in São Paulo, is one of the clients of Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos who has not yet been reimbursed. She bought four tickets to travel with her family at the end of December, and tried to cancel the tickets with the airline even before the suspension of operations.

The supervisor, who purchased the tickets in fractions (two tickets for one day and two more for another day) was informed that the deadline for returning the amounts would be too long.

“In a message, I was told that I would receive a refund within 120 days. In another message, about two other tickets, they informed that this period would be up to 365 days”, says Danielle.

Attorney Flávia Silva Pinto Amorim also faced difficulties on her end-of-the-year trip. She reports that she was unable to get a refund after her flight was canceled by the company.

“The trip was on December 19, leaving Guarulhos (SP) and heading to Salvador (BA). On the previous Friday (17), I received a message on my cell phone saying that I was not supposed to go to the airport and that the The company’s activities had been suspended. To date, none of my contacts have returned the request for compensation,” says the lawyer.

As she was not re-accommodated on another flight and had no prospect of being reimbursed at that time, Flávia opted to buy a ticket to fly with another company. She only found a ticket for December 22, with a value much higher than what she had previously paid for Itapemirim.

How to proceed?

According to Procon-SP, it is important that consumers who want to be reimbursed register a complaint on the agency’s website (click here), even if they have made the request directly to the company. For this, the person who purchased the ticket must gather some information and file a claim on the Procon-SP website with the following data, for example:

Full name

RG and CPF

Email used for purchase

pass finder

flight date

Number of passengers

Protocol number if contact has already been made with the company before

It is also possible to file a complaint with the Consumidor.gov.br platform (click here), linked to Senacon (National Consumer Department), which is part of the Ministry of Justice. Simply search for your company name on the website’s home page and then click “Register Complaint”.

Then, fill in the form with information about the purchase, report the problem and make the necessary order.

Itapemirim made available a form to return the money to customers who were harmed by flight cancellations. Click on the “Refund” tab located at the top of the airline’s website (see here).

rights

Passengers affected by the cancellation of a flight have the right to request a refund, be re-accommodated on another flight (of another company included) or even travel in another mode of transport. These and other rules are defined in resolution 400 of ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency).

The same resolution defines that the period for the money to be returned to passengers is up to seven days from the date of the request made by the buyer. The agreement made with Procon-SP, however, extends this period to up to ten days for purchases made with a credit card.