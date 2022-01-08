Dam dam overflows in Nova Lima, and water invades BR-040 | Minas Gerais

A dike at Mina Pau Branco, by Vallourec, overflowed this Saturday morning (8). The water reserved by the structure invaded the BR-040, which connects Belo Horizonte to Rio de Janeiro.

According to the Fire Department, the overflow happened because of from excess rain.

The corporation also reported that there was no dam failure. Vallourec and the Municipality of Nova Lima said the same. There is no record of deaths.

Sirens went off at 10:31.

Mud on BR-040 after the overflow of a dam in Greater BH

According to Lieutenant Pedro Aihara, a spokesman for the corporation, a driver who was driving along the highway at the time of the water invasion was hit, but had no serious injuries.

Also according to him, as a result of the rain of recent days, the dike overflowed, but the dam mass remains intact, without structural problems.

“Due to the amount of water, there was an overflow, and this water ended up reaching the region of BR-040, which remains closed in these surroundings (…) There are no fatal victims or communities at risk at this moment that require any type of evacuation action,” Aihara said.

1 of 2 Mud on BR-040 after the overflow of a dam dyke. — Photo: Via 040 / Disclosure Mud on BR-040 after the overflow of a dam dyke. — Photo: Via 040 / Disclosure

According to Via 040, the concessionaire that manages the affected stretch of BR-040, the road is completely closed at the height of KM 562 due to material carried from the mining company.

At 11:50 am, the concessionaire informed that there was flooding at km 562, with total ban from the highway because of material carried from Vallourec and there was congestion for 2 km in both directions, no lane release forecast. The road platform is preserved and teams are cleaning it to partially release the road.

The National Mining Agency (ANM) said, in a note sent in the early afternoon, that its deputy general director, Guilherme Gomes, and the dam manager, Luiz Paniago, will be present “in the next few hours at the scene of the incident”.

“The ANM will take note of the situation and will act with the utmost rigor and extreme prudence in managing the events that have occurred,” said the agency.

The General Association Alphaville Lagoa dos Ingleses said that “it is following in real time, together with the responsible authorities, the movements related to the interdiction of BR-040 in both directions”. The only impact for the community is regarding access, as traffic is impeded.

“Vallourec informs that there was no dam failure at its Mining unit.

Due to excessive rains in recent days, solid material was transported from the Cachoeirinha pile to the Dique Lisa, located in Nova Lima, causing the dike, which is close to BR 040, to overflow.

The dike in question is a stormwater containment structure and is therefore not a mining tailings dam. It is also important to clarify that the massif is intact and there was no disruption of the structure.

As a result of this overflow and in accordance with the PAEBM, the sirens were duly activated this Saturday morning (8/1) at 10:31. As a result, BR 040 was immediately blocked by the highway administrator.

The Company has already called in the competent bodies and is working together with the authorities to minimize the inconvenience that occurred. According to preliminary findings, there is no record of victims.”

What the City of Nova Lima says

“The City of Nova Lima clarifies that there was no failure of the Vallourec dam; what happened, in fact, was that the drainage system did not support the volume of water due to the constant rains in recent days and gave way, carrying material to BR- 040.

At the moment, the Municipal Management determines the degree of environmental impact generated, maintaining contact with the company to define the necessary actions. A Municipal Civil Defense team is already on site following the work.

The City Hall also informs that it will fine the company for an environmental crime and demand, along with the state government, compliance with the Degraded Areas Recovery Plan, since the monitoring, monitoring and environmental licensing of mining are attributions of the State’s competence.”