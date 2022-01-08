Dam overflows in Nova Lima and reaches BR-040, in Greater Belo Horizonte – Notícias

The rainwater containment system of a dam overflowed this Saturday morning (8), in Nova Lima, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte. The structure belongs to the Pau Branco mine, owned by Vallourec.

The spokesman for the Fire Department, Pedro Aihara, informed that the dam massif is intact and there is no damage to the structure of the site. The military also stated that there are no victims and that no community is at risk, eliminating the need for evacuation.

“There was no dam failure. What happened is that the region was affected by heavy rain and there is a structure that, in a layman’s way, we can define as a rainwater containment structure. We call it a dike. of the amount of rainwater, which was directed to this location, it overflowed”, explained the lieutenant.

The water invaded the BR-040 and closed off traffic on the highway. According to the concessionaire that manages the road, around 12:00 there was 2 km of congestion.

Driver records water invading BR-040 after dam overflow

In a statement, Vallourec informed that “there was no failure of a dam at its Mining unit. Due to excessive rainfall in recent days, there was a transport of solid material from the Cachoeirinha pile to the Dique Lisa, located in Nova Lima, causing the overflow of this dike, which is close to BR 040”. The company also said that it has already activated the competent bodies and is working with the authorities to minimize the inconvenience that occurred.

The Municipality of Nova Lima stated that it determines the degree of environmental impact generated. The municipal administration also informed that “it will fine the company for an environmental crime and demand, along with the state government, compliance with the Degraded Areas Recovery Plan, since the monitoring, monitoring and environmental licensing of mining are attributions of the State’s competence. “.

location records

Images of the highway taken by the water circulate on the internet. In one of the videos, a truck driver narrates the moment when the mud invades BR-040.