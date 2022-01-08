Data blackout could mask triple pandemic in Brazil, warn experts – Marie Claire Magazine

+



According to Miguel Nicolelis, it is wrong to believe that the pandemic is over and it is not possible to believe that it will be controlled by the end of the year (Photo: Polina Tankilevich/Pexels)

Brazil is witnessing an evident increase in the demand for tests and treatment for flu symptoms in all health units, whether public or private. In many places, people face long lines or have difficulty getting the exam. It is also noticeable that the number of close people who report being infected with covid-19 is on the rise. However, the country’s pandemic data blackout, which has been going on since the Ministry of Health’s systems were hit by a hacker attack on December 10, may be masking a dire reality: a triple pandemic happening simultaneously.

To make matters worse, the Infrogripe Bulletin, released weekly by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (FioCruz), has not received data from the Federal Government for 26 days. The tool is extremely important, as it compiles and analyzes the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) across the country.

THE Marie Claire, the doctor and neuroscientist Miguel Nicolelis states that Brazil is clearly experiencing a wave of infection by the Ômicron, Delta and Influenza (H3N3) variants. “The Ministry of Health has renounced the mission to communicate the true state of the pandemic. But full hospitals in Belo Horizonte, Recife and Curitiba are anecdotal. The situation is clearly very serious, with overcrowded UPAS and full hospitals. In São Paulo, there are more than 3,000 hospitalized people, but we seem to ignore all that. Play under the rug until Carnival.”

“We are experiencing a triple pandemic (Ômicron, Delta and Influenza) and we don’t have data, we don’t have tests and we don’t have a combat strategy or communication. We don’t even have a Ministry of Health that encourages the vaccine.” Miguel Nicolelis

Faced with this scenario of lack of data, and also of available tests, many people with mild symptoms, or even asymptomatic, do not even know they have the virus and go on with life normally. This ends up creating an untraceable chain of transmission within society. Thus, the consequence is clear and is already being felt in several countries around the world. Increased hospitalizations, scarcity of beds and supplies and the inevitable collapse of health systems.

Countries such as Italy, Netherlands, Turkey, Australia, France, Israel, Spain, Argentina and the United States recorded the record number of positive cases of covid-19 in 24 hours since the beginning of the pandemic. While on Tuesday (4) the Americans confirmed more than 1 million cases for the first time, the world registered 2.59 million infected on Wednesday (5) and also established a new mark.

the infectious disease Luana Araújo highlights that, in most of these countries, the susceptible population — and not vaccinated — is very large, and therefore, the target of immunization of 70% foreseen at the beginning of the pandemic so that it would be possible to control the virus, is no longer sufficient.

“The virus has changed at a very fast speed and is much more transmissible. With Ômicron, vaccination coverage of 70% is insufficient. With the arrival of this variant in European countries with a very strong anti-vaccination movement, it ends up generating many cases. But it is also important to highlight that hospitalizations and deaths still occur mostly in unvaccinated patients. In daily practice, we already see this with great fear in Brazil as well, which is not reflected in official numbers because we have a blackout that does not allow us to be aware of what is happening, even though it is already happening”.

Ethel Maciel, who is an epidemiologist and postdoctoral fellow at Johns Hopkins University (USA), also highlighted the large number of mutations the virus has undergone so that the vaccine has a decrease in its effectiveness in not being contaminated by covid-19. She, however, emphasizes that, to prevent deaths and serious cases of the disease, the vaccine remains very effective.

“The booster dose increases immunity, and that’s why it is also important to try to contain the micron. But the explanation for the increase in the number of infections is that the virus has undergone many mutations and, because of that, ended up decreasing the effectiveness of vaccines from the point of view of infections. Against serious and fatal diseases it remains very effective.”

In addition to the mutations suffered by the virus, the anti-vaccination and denial movements and the end-of-year parties with the relaxation of prevention measures, Nicolelis also cited a disregard for life at the expense of the economy.

“It’s a combination of several factors, but in the United States, for example, the priority is to maintain the economy and the quarantine period was reduced just when the new variant entered the country and nobody knew its dynamics. The United States’ response was terribly incompetent, it doesn’t matter if they are Democrats or Republicans who are in power, but human life is no longer relevant when compared to the economy,” he attests.

Ômicron variant

The main responsible for the increase in covid-19 cases is its new variant, Ômicron. The existence of the new strain was reported to the WHO (World Health Organization) on 24 November, after the emergence of cases in South Africa, and it is considered to be more transmissible than the others.

In Brazil, for example, it has already become predominant. According to a survey carried out by the Our World in Data platform, Ômicron is already responsible for 58.33% of the covid-19 cases tracked in Brazil and, a proof of its speed in transmission is that, until December 13, variant accounted for only 2.85% of cases, also according to the platform. In the first week of January alone, the state of Rio de Janeiro registered twice as many infections as the entire month of December.

“It is a dangerous variant because it is more transmissible, much more than the others. There are some preliminary studies that show it is milder because it causes fewer severe cases, but this theory disappears when we look at the level of infection in the population. With high degree of transmissibility the number of infected people becomes gigantic and overloads medical services. It infects 10, 50 and even 100 times more and that is what is happening”, explains Nicolelis.

“It is a very serious variant. If they are thinking in Brazil that the pandemic is over or that we are dealing with a terminal variant, they are mistaken. We may even have another variant and more infections.” Miguel Nicolelis

According to the specialist, in the United States, there was an increase of almost 40% in hospitalizations, with more than 20 thousand people in the ICU. “The pandemic is not over. It has already been said that in the second half of the year the pandemic will also end, but no one can say that,” he says.

Despite the lack of transparency in the absolute numbers, and also in the way the numbers on testing are made available in Brazil, the effects of this new “silent wave” are already beginning to be felt. On Thursday (6), Brazil registered the highest number of covid-19 positive cases in 24 hours since September 18, 2021. There were 45,717 new cases, bringing the country to 22,395,322 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Regarding the number of deaths, there are already 619,730 and also on Thursday, the first caused by the Ômicron variant was confirmed. A 68-year-old elderly man with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and arterial hypertension died on December 27, in Aparecida de Goiânia/GO, and his RT-PCR test sample was released yesterday.

The growth in the number of positive cases is also attested by the Brazilian Association of Pharmacy and Drugstore Chains (Abrafarma). Amid numerous reports of lack of testing and overburdened health facilities, the association reported on Thursday that the rate of positive diagnoses for covid-19 in pharmacy tests tripled in one week, jumping from 11.8% to 33 .3% compared to the previous seven days. Between December 27th and January 2nd, more than 95 thousand were infected. Also according to Abrafarma, the positivity rate was only 5% in early December.

With the increase in the number of cases and deaths around the world, the director of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, drew attention to the burden on healthcare systems and also said that Ômicron should not be called a soft variant.

“Although Ômicron appears to be less severe compared to Delta, especially among those vaccinated, that does not mean it should be classified as mild. Like the previous variants, Ômicron is hospitalizing and killing people. cases is so large and fast that it is overburdening healthcare systems around the world.”

Lack of studies and higher mortality in men

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the global mortality rate is higher in men than in women, but for Ethel Maciel, this does not mean that it reaches or is more dangerous for one gender or another.

“We have higher mortality in men, but we still cannot say that this happens because we are men or women. More than gender factors, I believe that mortality is more linked to socioeconomic factors. Those people who end up using public transport and they spend many hours on public transport, or who work in places with a lot of movement, end up having a greater chance of contagion,” he explains.

Luana Araújo, however, drew attention to the lack of more detailed studies, and also what she called a misogynist view of science.

“We don’t have information about the side effects or sequelae of Covid-19 that have affected more women than men, and this reflects two problems. The first is that those who are not following the situation as they should are concerned about the Covid-19 contamination, but little attention to possible sequelae. There has been no attention to that”, he says.

“The second problem is a misogynist view of science,” he says. “When we assess the effectiveness of the vaccine, for example, little attention is paid to the physiological differences between men and women, so these conclusions are always generalized. One example is that women had adverse effects on menstruation in vaccine trials and this was not taken into account in research. The menstrual cycle of many women was changed, some were early, others were delayed and others had a change in flow. All this was only better organized some time later and this reflects a problem of misogyny that we face,” she says.

About the change in the menstrual cycle, including the US researchers Kathryn Clancy and Katherine Lee, noticed changes in their menstrual cycles after vaccination against covid-19 and sought to know the experience of other people who menstruate through an online questionnaire.

Clancy said the changes in the menstrual cycle appear to be affecting a minority of vaccinated people who have a uterus. “As with the sore arm, fatigue and all the other side effects, not everyone has [mudanças no ciclo].”

People who have this effect usually have more intense or unexpected bleeding (for example, menopausal women or transgender people on hormone therapy), or people who have had a lighter or absent flow after the vaccine. Reiterating that despite the changes, vaccines are safe, the pair also criticized the fact that medical research focuses on a specific body type or a specific understanding of what the standard body is.