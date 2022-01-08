Daughter of Beyoncé, Blue Ivy turns 10 and current photo impresses; Look

Tina Knowles, the girl’s maternal grandmother, was full of praise when paying tribute to her granddaughter on her birthday

Reproduction/Instagram/beyonce/07.01.2022 Beyoncé is the mother of Blue Ivy and twins Carter and Rumi



Tina Knowles, mother of the canlog Beyonce, surprised followers by posting a current photo of her granddaughter, Blue Ivy, who is turning 10 this Friday, 7. “My beautiful, super smart and talented granddaughter Blue Ivy turns 10 today! God, it seemed like yesterday you came into the world ruling everything. Blue is my little Capricorn twin,” wrote Tina, who turned 68 on January 4th. “I prayed she would be born on my birthday but she did what she always does, she came when she was fine and ready three days later but we still share the bond. She always reminds me, ‘Grandma, you’re acting like a Capricorn.’ Blue gives the best advice as a grown-up person. Sometimes I forget she is so young. Blue is one of those rare talented people who can do it all! God blessed me the day you were born! My sweet and beautiful baby! Happy birthday”, he completed. Beyoncé is the result of Beyoncé’s relationship with the rapper Jay-Z. “You’re kidding, wow! Look at Blue! Blessings abound in your beautiful family, Tina! Happy birthday, Blue,” commented one follower. “My God…my heart can’t take it! She is growing up really fast! So beautiful! Happy birthday, Blue,” wrote another. “Wow, look how tall she is,” observed one person. “I can’t believe she’s 10 years old,” added another.