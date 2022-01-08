Day 1: Paulo Sousa does a general x-ray of Flamengo with requests and a lot of dialogue in eight hours confined to CT | Flamengo

Heating, palms and hands on. The humorous gesture adopted by Paulo Sousa to simulate a player dry for chances on the edge of the lawn reflected well what was the intense first day of the Portuguese at Flamengo. In eight hours confined to CT, he took a general x-ray of his new working environment. He liked and was pleased with what he saw.

He showed that he had no time to waste even after a warm reception still in Portugal, with gifts and singing by the rubro-negros, and a tiring 10-hour flight. Judging that you arrived at Lisbon Airport around 6:30 pm from Brasília and left the vulture’s nest at 6:20 pm, there were 24 hours of a deep dive in Flamengo.

Paulo Sousa with Flamengo's directors at CT

Those who were close in the last few days saw in Paulo a professional who was very connected to details, but calm and who knows how to listen to opinions. He was serene and didn’t set foot in the door.

Paulo Sousa, his coaching staff and Marcos Braz arrived at Galeão shortly after 6:30 am. Quick chat with Fla TV, photo and video session, lightning appearance with the press and hit the road towards the Vulture’s Nest.

Before that, express stop at the hotel. Breakfast finished and bags left in the room, Paulo and his commission arrived at the CT around 10 am.

Paulo Sousa and Gabigol at Flamengo CT

After meeting Gabigol, Paulo goes through all departments

Inside the Nest, he went to meet one of the figures that have flown the most out of it. When he came across Gabigol at the CT academy, he fired:

– It’s dry, it’s dry (Gabi joked that she was wet with sweat). Thank you very much, we are together. Super excited. We will have many records (answering the attacker, who had spoken of “win, win and win”) – he said in audio captured by Fla TV.

After greeting other players and former club employees, such as iconic masseuse Denir, he focused on getting to know all the processes. He made a point of visiting all the structures and stopped by the room of all the departments, where he spoke with the managers of each sector. He was with the analysis staff, medical department, scout, transition and finally football.

Paulo Sousa, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel at Flamengo CT

Planning meeting, lawn details and screen position

Flamengo’s next week, which will mark Paulo Sousa’s first meeting with the full cast, began to be planned before lunch. Accompanied by Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, the coach gathered his technical committee – depleted by assistant Victor Sanchez, who tested positive for Covid-19 – to design the first days of work with the main group.

First meeting concluded, lunchtime, time to meet the CT kitchen staff. Meal finished, Paulo, the soccer team and the commission went to the pitch to assess the working conditions.

Paulo Sousa is greeted by Denir, one of Flamengo's most traditional employees

The 51-year-old commander asked to make appointments in the three professional fields for specific day-to-day training. This decision drew a lot of attention because the last to request it was compatriot Jorge Jesus.

Still in recognition of the terrain, Paulo defined where he will position the screen commissioned by Flamengo’s board of directors. This will be installed between fields 1 and 2 of Ninho do Urubu.

As he didn’t want to waste time, he held more meetings, also meeting with Gabriel Skinner (soccer supervisor), Fabinho (soccer manager) and Márcio Tannure (health and high performance manager). He also asked for detailed reports from other departments.

He showed that, despite all the fatigue involved in the long journey, he definitely had no time to waste. He left a great impression on those who followed his steps and admitted to others that the structure also pleased him a lot.

The Portuguese’s endless day 1, as suggested by one of his first images in Rio, was a warm-up for a club that promises to work tirelessly in search of a return to the top. If the coach was looking for an intensity to quickly get to know the “Universo Flamengo”, as referred to by Rubro-Negro, the Universo Flamengo is now definitely presented to Paulo Sousa.

Paulo Sousa takes a photo next to the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo CRF