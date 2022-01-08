Defender who worked with Paulo Sousa is suggested to Flamengo

Credit: Disclosure/ Flamengo

With the definition of Paulo Sousa as the new coach, Flamengo is working to strengthen the squad aiming at the 2022 season. According to journalist Jorge Nicola, defender Carlos Salcedo, from Tigres, was offered to Rubro-negro.

“About Salcedo, he was suggested to Flamengo. He worked with Paulo Sousa at Flamengo. But I’m about to tell you that Salcedo has a better chance of playing at Palmeiras than at Flamengo”, informed Jorge Nicola, live on Youtube.

Flamengo’s current coach, Paulo Sousa led the defender at Fiorentina, during the 2016/2017 season.

Carlos Salcedo is the target of Palmeiras, who are looking for a new defender to reinforce the squad led by coach Abel Ferreira. The defender also entered the radar of Porto, Portugal.

Defender Carlos Salcedo has been playing for Tigres since the 2018/2019 season. The defender also defends the selection of Mexico, in which he has a total of 48 games.

Salcedo even competed with the Mexican national team in competitions such as the World Cup (2018), Copa America, Confederations Cup and Olympics.

The defender also accumulates spells at Chivas (Mexico), Real Salt Lake (United States) and Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany).

