Defense of the coach who endangered 32 people at Pico dos Marins, in SP, notifies the mountaineering group that criticized him | São Paulo

The notification sent to the Trekking Lifestyle Community mentions “the misuse of images and videos” taken from the coach’s Instragram. Marçal’s lawyer mentions that she will file a lawsuit for moral damages, if the content related to the use of the expedition leader’s name is not removed from the group’s social networks.

“The inexperience on the mountain could have caused the death of dozens of people. The continuation of statements on social networks elevating the event as an act of overcoming difficulties is not true, showing only widespread ignorance and respect for mountaineering, as it encourages the immature practice of outdoor sports out of season”, says the statement published by Community Trekking Lifestyle.

After the unsuccessful event in Serra da Mantiqueira, between the municipalities of Cruzeiro and Piquete, Marçal released a video saying that those who don’t want to take risks stay at home watching the stories.

“Some people can’t stand those at risk. If you are a risk-free person, you are unlikely to rule or reach the top. On our climb up the mountain yesterday, we took a lot of risk. Then someone says to me: ‘But why take a risk?’ If you don’t want to take a risk, stay at your house watching the stories”, said the coach with more than 2 million followers.

Marçal, who he presents as a mentor and digital strategist, sells courses that promise prosperity to students that cost up to R$2,997.

In a live on Youtube on Thursday (6) – the day after the rescue – Marçal admitted that he and the group went through “very risky” situations during the expedition, but stated that he “didn’t send anyone up” and “each one he was under his own responsibility.”

“I didn’t send anyone up. I went ahead. I went there, went upstairs and solved it. ‘Ah, Pablo. What if someone had gotten hurt?’ Each one rose under his responsibility. But the thing is: it’s just like your life. There will be a lot of mountain protectors who want to talk about what you have to do with your life. You will now write: ‘I decide what I should do’, he declared.

The Fire Department criticized the situation (read more below).

The 32 people who were rescued by Firefighters on Wednesday (5) participated in a motivational training coach. Originally, the expedition had 60 members, but almost half of them withdrew from the expedition, either due to fatigue or bad weather conditions.

The entire journey was recorded on Marçal’s social networks and, in the videos, it is possible to see that, already on the way out for the walk, the weather conditions were not appropriate. Even so, Marçal insisted on continuing the expedition, calling a prayer that God could “stop the wind”.

“I know in my heart that you can go up. It will be the worst experience ever. We know that, the way it is here, you can’t go up. But some stopped the sun, others turned back time. We are not asking for any of this. We’re just asking the Lord to turn the wind around”, said Marçal in his prayer.

The coach shared videos that show people reporting tiredness, cold and wanting to give up the “expedition” while being convinced by him that the circumstance “was a chance for growth” and that it was necessary to “overcome the fears”.

The firefighters who participated in the rescue criticized the coach’s action and stated that “he was totally irresponsible” in running the group.

“He was totally irresponsible. Going up with a group of unprepared and unequipped people is putting them at risk of death. This was the worst action we saw at Pico dos Marins”, said Paulo Roberto Reis, firefighter captain and head of the rescue operation.

According to firefighters, the rescue was triggered around 2:30 am, after the group had tents swept away by the gale and people got wet, at risk of hypothermia – at the peak, at night, the temperature is close to 0°C.

“I haven’t backed down anything so far these past few years, since I was working as a call-center attendant in 2005. I don’t remember anything I set out to do that I couldn’t do. ‘Pablo, one hour you could die.’ We can die at any time, but it’s terrible that you can’t live what you want to live and do the things you need to do”, he said in the live on Thursday (6).

The Fire Department claims that the The action was a risk for the participants and for the teams. In the rain, the stone was slippery, and the fog made visibility difficult.

After the rescue, Marçal claimed on a social network that the intervention of firefighters was done as a precaution. The corporation disputes.

“The Fire Department does not carry out precautionary work, we are a public agency that responds to emergencies. We received a call for more than 30 people lost, without equipment, in the rain and asking for rescue support at Pico dos Marins. That was what the Firefighter went to meet. And we avoided a tragedy”, said Reis.

Firefighter Pedro Aihara, who has already worked in rescues such as the Brumadinho disaster, in Minas Gerais, also used social media to criticize Marçal. He called the coach a “buck” for his attitude and for omitting that the group was actually rescued by firefighters, not without the help of the teams.

“Talking after the rescue was completed and that a whole team was committed to the operation that called 193 ‘out of concern’ is very easy. I want to see right away that they are in the middle of a tight spot there”, posted Aihara.

THE g1 tried to get in touch with Pablo Marçal, but, until the last update of this article, he didn’t get a return. In a social media broadcast, he played down the episode.

Pico dos Marins is a popular tourist spot for mountaineering. The recommendation is that the activity be carried out during the driest periods of the year, between April and August.

Firefighters advise that people do not enter the site without supervision by a professional guide, because the trail is complex, with a history of lost people and even deaths.

The most emblematic case is the disappearance of scout Marco Aurélio Simon. In June 1985 he and three other friends tried to reach, in the company of a leader, the summit of Pico dos Marins. On the way, one of the boys sprained his foot and Marco Aurélio, then 15 years old, returned to seek help. But the boy never returned and was never seen again. Searches lasted 28 days. Last year, the police reopened the case(see video below).

The peak is 2.4 thousand meters high and is the fourth largest in the entire state of São Paulo. To reach the summit, it is necessary to go through a dirt track where the access level is considered to be medium to heavy.

The climbing time is long – round trip varies between seven to eight hours, considering the one-hour visiting period at the peak. Going to Pico dos Marins requires good physical conditioning from tourists.

In 2018, a French sportsman who lived in the region died during an attempt to climb. Eric Welterlin, 54, was a mountain jogger and came to the scene with gear and support, but was eventually lost and found dead.

Firefighters warn that intervention actions are frequent at peak times to rescue tourists and that the practice at the site can only be done with the assistance of a guide and communication equipment, heating and necessary food.