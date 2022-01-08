Deputy urges PGR to investigate Bia Kicis for leaking doctors’ personal data | Politics

In a WhatsApp group, the parliamentarian, who is president of the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Chamber of Deputies, confessed to having disclosed the professionals’ personal information. The case was revealed by the newspaper “O Globo”. The documents were in the possession of the Ministry of Health and were leaked on social networks by groups that feed currents against immunization.

In the request presented to the PGR, Alexandre Padilha classifies as “unacceptable” the conduct of the deputy, which, according to the PT, “offends the basic principles of human ethics and criminal law”. Padilha also said that Kicis’ attitude “puts the professionals’ lives at risk”.

“In a context of worsening disrespect for civilizing and democratic precepts, with attacks ideologically stimulated by hatred and contempt for life, the deputy’s action puts at risk the lives of serious professionals who voluntarily agreed to participate in public debate on a topic of the greatest relevance and current, that is, the vaccination of children against Covid-19”, says Padilha in the document presented to the PGR.

Wanted by g1, the deputy’s advisors said that they will not comment on the case.

PT goes to the Council of Ethics of the Chamber against Bia Kicis, who leaked data from pro-child vaccine doctors

On another front, the PT prepared a representation so that the Ethics Council of the Chamber could analyze the conduct of the Pocket Parliamentarian.

In the document, the party claims that the deputy’s action “reveals a patent breach of her fundamental duties by violating the fundamental rights of the citizens she represents.”

“The fact is aggravated by the fact that the leakage of information occurred with the objective of intimidating positions contrary to the ideology of the legislative representative, that is, in addition to the violation of the right to privacy, the violation of the right to free expression of thought”, adds the PT in the representation.

The caption also claims that the disclosure of personal telephones and e-mails allowed supporters of the deputy to promote “intimidation and threats” against doctors.

Bia Kicis admits having disclosed personal data of doctors who defend childhood immunization

Vaccination Hearing

The doctors who had their personal data leaked are: Isabella Ballalai, vice president of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations; Marco Aurélio Sáfadi, from the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics; and Renato Kfouri, director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations. They participated in a public hearing promoted by the Ministry of Health, on Tuesday (4).

The three made strong arguments in defense of the Covid vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years, a position contrary to which President Bolsonaro has been publicly defending.

One of the harmed doctors said that the leak was still during the public hearing and that, soon after, the three began to receive, in their profiles on social networks, aggressions, intimidating attacks and threats from radical anti-vaccine groups.