Diego Costa profile pleases and Corinthians studies “fat” offer

Free in the ball market after negotiating a friendly termination with Atlético-MG, center forward Diego Costa is in the sights of Corinthians. The name of the 9 shirt pleases the top club at Parque São Jorge and, although its annual income is around R$ 16 million, Alvinegro is considering presenting a salary offer to the player with values ​​compatible with those paid by Rooster last season .

Corinthians has not yet met with Diego Costa’s representatives to start negotiations, but is aware that the athlete’s desire is to return to Europe. In fact, the athlete’s fatigue claims to have received a proposal from Spain and surveys from other clubs in the Old Continent. In the last year, during the attacker’s visit to Belo Horizonte, his family remained in Madrid, and the desire of his wife and children could weigh on the decision.

President Duilio Monteiro Alves is aware of the problem and intends to present a project to Diego Costa for the Copa Libertadores dispute. Corinthians has invested heavily in recent months with the signings of Paulinho, Willian, Giuliano, Roger Guedes and Renato Augusto and is working to regain its leading role on the national scene.

Atlético-MG paid something around R$ 1.4 million to have Diego Costa in its squad. The values ​​are considered high by the standards of Brazilian football, but the Corinthians board understands that it can offer contractual triggers that interest the athlete and come closer to the values ​​paid by Rooster. This is because, with the termination agreed with Galo, Timão would not have to pay anything to sign the player. In addition, the board has a commercial partner to defray the center forward’s salaries.

For over a month, Alvinegro has been on the market looking for a renowned 9 shirt to be the reference of their offensive system. Cavani’s name is still at the top of the list, but the Uruguayan’s delay for an answer and Manchester United’s interest in keeping him in England make the negotiation difficult. In this scenario and with Diego Costa Livre, Corinthians intends to make an offer in the coming days.

The club has already consulted its commercial partners and received a positive signal to start talks with the center forward.