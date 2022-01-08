director may have said incorrect sales number

Last Wednesday (05), Jeff Ross, formerly of Bend Studio and director of Days Gone, complained that his game did not have the same “acclaim” as Ghost of Tsushima when it achieved 8 million sales (PS4). This at the time when I was still part of the studio. Although everyone takes the number as official, the dev said his source came from an external website, “Gamestat”.

The revelation was made on the YouTube channel of God of War creator David Jaffe. The site — now defunct — tracked trophy data to try to calculate an approximate number of players in a given title.

Therefore, the count is not accurate and must represent a number far removed from the official one. For example, used copies, the PS Plus version, and rentals can contribute to Days Gone’s 9 million “sales” — 1 million more with a PC.

Ross also revealed that it wasn’t PlayStation top management who turned down a sequel to Days Gone. According to him, the heads of Bend Studio themselves barred a continuation due to the number of sales and reception. On his Twitter, the dev even mentioned “local management”. Everyone believed that it would be a Sony representative, but that is not the case.

The director’s statements made the story a little more confusing. For now, it is not possible to be sure of the exact amount of sales of the game. For this, the Japanese company would need to reveal the official data.

