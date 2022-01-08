Director of the SBT mockery of anti-vaccination pocketnarists

The director of SBT Leon Abravanel this Friday (7/1) mocked anti-vaccination pocketnaristas on his Instagram profile. Leon shared an image that plays with a supposed adverse reaction to childhood vaccination: the child’s revolt against the Pocketnarist father. Jair Bolsonaro is a strong critic of childhood immunization, which will begin in the next few days in the country.

“1st case of a vaccinated child with an adverse reaction is reported; 11-year-old boy reacted and told his father to take it up the ass”, says the publication shared by Leon Abravanel, artistic director of the TV channel. He added, laughing: “I stole it, it’s not my kkk”

The joke refers to the debate around childhood vaccination. Following in Bolsonaro’s footsteps, the Bolsonaro militants are against allowing children between the ages of five and eleven to be immunized against Covid-19. Before receiving the approval of Anvisa, the immunization of Pfizer to this public was authorized in Europe and the United States.

Jair Bolsonaro said recently that he does not know of cases of deaths in children by Covid, ignoring data from the Ministry of Health itself pointing to more than 600 deaths among young people due to the disease.

It is not Abravanel’s first post against the Pocketnarists. The director of SBT has also spoken out against former US president Donald Trump. He celebrated his loss to Joe Biden, who Bolsonaro took 38 days to congratulate.

In addition, Abravanel has already published an image with the singer Pabllo Vittar. She, the usual target of the president’s followers, liked the photo.

Leon is the cousin of Patrícia Abravanel, Silvio’s daughter married to the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, an ally of Jair Bolsonaro. Faria follows Leon on Instagram, but he didn’t like any of these posts.

Have you read all the column notes and reports today? Click here.

Follow the column in twitter and on Instagram not to miss anything.