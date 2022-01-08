Discover the BRL 1.6 billion house about to become the most expensive in the world

The mansion’s master suite is twice the size of an ordinary American home. (Disclosure)

The One Mansion is set to become the most expensive in the world

Property will go up for auction on January 7th

Placed price hits BRL 1.67 billion

The One mansion is set to become the most expensive in the world. On January 7th, the house located in the Bel Air neighborhood, in Los Angeles (USA), will be auctioned at a price of US$ 295 million, corresponding to R$ 1.67 billion.

Although exorbitant, the amount is nothing compared to the US$500 million (R$2.8 billion) that the property was valued in the past. According to CNBC, the devaluation is due to a debt of more than R$893 million.

The sale of the property will be historic for the Concierge auction platform, which will see the biggest online purchase ever, as the Architectural Digest website points out. According to UOL Nossa, agents Aaron Kirman, known in American TV programs, and Branden and Rayni Williams, of the Williams & Williams group, are behind the transaction.

Inside The One

The mansion has more than 9,500 m² and was built by Nile Niami for 10 years. The terrain provides a 360-degree view of the Pacific Ocean, downtown Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Mountain Range.

Those lucky enough to spend their nights at The One can choose from 20 rooms, with the master suite measuring no less than 510 m², twice the size of an American house. There is also the possibility of placing 30 cars in the garage, with two revolving tables helping to display the models.

In the leisure area, residents and guests have a private nightclub, infinity pool, two saunas, beauty salon, outdoor running track, IMAX cinema, bowling alley, tennis court, library and wine cellar capable of housing 10,000 bottles.