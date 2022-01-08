Djokovic defense claims tennis player couldn’t get vaccinated because he got infected in December – Sports

the defense of Novak Djokovic presented to australian justice, this Saturday, documents to prove that the tennis player would have tested positive for Covid-19 on December 16, 2021. The contamination just under a month ago would free the Serb to enter Australia, where he arrived last Wednesday to compete for the Open from the country, but ended up being stopped at the airport when he presented a certificate of exemption from the vaccine, which was not recognized by the authorities.

According to the news agency Associated Press, the documents presented by the tennis player’s defense show that he received a letter from the official doctor of the tennis australia, the sport’s regulatory body in the country, on December 30th. The text records “that he (Djokovic) received a medical exemption from vaccination against covid as he recently recovered from the disease”.

On December 14, two days before testing positive, the tennis player followed a European basketball league match in Belgrade, where he took pictures embracing team players.

Australia does not allow the entry of foreigners who are not vaccinated against covid-19, but it does establish some exceptions, one of them for people who had the disease in the last six months, a criterion in which the number 1 in the world would fit, according to with the arguments pointed out this Saturday.

People who did not take the immunizing agent so as not to worsen a serious clinical condition caused by another disease or because they had a severe reaction in the first dose can also receive exemption to enter the country of Oceania.

Djokovic even received a certificate from the state government of Victoria and the organization of the Australian Open on January 1, after providing information on tests carried out by independent medical panels. So he got the visa approval, later revoked by federal authorities on arrival at Melbourne Airport.

Since then, Serbia is confined to a special Australian immigration hotel, reserved for refugees, waiting for the hearing on the case, scheduled for monday. If he is unable to cancel his visa cancellation and is deported, Djokovic may be banned from entering the country for up to three years.