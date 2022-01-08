DNA anticipates cancer diagnosis in ten years and has already replaced Pap smears in the interior of SP – 01/08/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

The pap smear is already passed in Indaiatuba, in the interior of São Paulo. In its place, women seeking health centers in the city, 98 km from SP, began to be analyzed using a more assertive DNA test in tracking HPV, the virus responsible for causing cervical cancer. The method also makes it possible to advance a more serious diagnosis of the disease in years, according to experts.

The so-called DNA-HPV has been applied in the city since 2017 —in partnership between Unicamp, pharmaceutical company Roche and the City of Indaiatuba. The result of the initiative was published in the scientific journal The Lancet.

Unicamp entered with the knowledge of its researchers to implement the program and to analyze the samples. The city hall, in turn, started to apply it to its patients. The test is already approved in Brazil, as well as in the United States, Australia, England and Sweden and other countries.

Pharmaceutical company Roche supplied inputs, the machine for analyzing the material and also developed the software that is linked to the public system to issue alerts to the doctor when the test results are ready.

Those who receive a negative diagnosis for HPV (86.8% of the patients in Indaiatuba, according to the Unicamp survey between 2017 and 2020, with a DNA test) can repeat the test in five years since, during this period, the virus does not develop, according to the doctors.

Those who have a positive result undergo follow-up until they are discharged. The target audience is women between 25 and 64 years old.

Cervical cancer, as it is also called, can be devastating. According to the World Health Organization, 604,127 women worldwide were diagnosed with the disease in 2020. In the same period, 341,831 died, mostly in poor countries.

According to the Atlas of Mortality by INCA (National Cancer Institute), an auxiliary agency of the Ministry of Health, 6,596 deaths from the disease were recorded in 2019 in Brazil. Only in the Southeast were 2,100.

But this type of cancer is preventable and can be eradicated with organized public policies, according to Júlio Cesar Teixeira, main researcher of the DNA-HPV study and director of oncology at the Women’s Hospital at Unicamp.

“This can happen with the combination of vaccination actions up to 15 years of age and proper tracking”, says Teixeira.

In Indaiatuba, the only city in Latin America to replace pap smears with the new test in the public network, 18,700 women have already undergone HPV-DNA by December 2021, according to the city hall.

“With the beginning of the program, pap smears were no longer collected”, declares Túlio José Tomass do Couto, a gynecologist responsible for women’s health care programs and deputy mayor of the municipality.

Businesswoman Tania Albertini, 48, had a positive diagnosis through the new test. She says that she had a pap smear every six months through the health plan and the result was always negative.

With the pandemic, in 2020, she lost her job and sought care in the public network. That’s when she discovered HPV-DNA, which she then accused of being injured.

“It’s a consequence of life to have HPV. I treated it in my own office.” In the same year she received the diagnosis, Tania took her 14-year-old daughter to a health clinic to get the HPV vaccine.

The deputy mayor explains that, normally, a woman takes a pap smear every two or three years in the public network.

“It is still an important test in Brazil and in the world. We collect the material in slides evaluated by professionals. The results take up to six months and false negatives can occur.”

With the DNA test, the process is more accurate because it does not depend on human evaluation. “With a cotton swab, we collect the material from the cervix, dissolved in a liquid that already comes out with a bar code, sent to a modern machine at Unicamp. The result comes out, on average, in up to 40 days”, says Couto.

Another patient diagnosed with this method was pensioner Neuza Maria Jesus Ribeiro, 66. She says that she used to have pap smears annually since she was 45 years old and never had a positive result. “I feel privileged, because if it took longer, it could be fatal.”

Results

Of 16,384 women tested with HPV-DNA in Indaiatuba, between October 2017 and March 2020, according to Unicamp, 21 of them were diagnosed with cervical cancer, with an average age of 39.6 years, 67% in stage initial.

The university reported that, with Pap smears, only 12 patients had cervical cancer detected at a higher mean age, 49.3 years, and only one case at an early stage, in a survey conducted between October 2014 and March 2017, with 20,284 women.

According to the university, with the HPV-DNA exam it is possible to anticipate the diagnosis of cervical cancer by ten years, compared to the traditional method, which explains more initial cases.

​But for the program to work, according to Teixeira, it is not enough to implement a modern test in the SUS, if there is no data management.

“The system needs to be interconnected. Currently, there is no control over who takes the exams in the public network. Those who arrive do it. There is a waste of resources, because the woman is out of age or outside the exam window.”

The researcher explains that two-thirds of women who will have advanced cancers one day are out of the system. “We can’t call them because we don’t know who they are. They are generally poorer.”

Flávia Miranda Corrêa, a medical researcher at INCA’s Early Detection Division, agrees. “Just implementing a more effective test in the system does not change mortality at all. Organized screening has to be instituted.”

The INCA doctor states that since 2019 there has been a movement involving specialists and the government to incorporate the test into the Unified Health System. “But it needs to be done in an optimized way, evaluating the cost-benefit ratio, to take advantage of what it has to offer. It’s not a simple process.”

Carlos Martins, president of Roche Diagnostica in Brazil, remembers that a woman dies from cervical cancer every 90 minutes. “It’s totally curable.” What united the pharmaceutical company to the project, according to him, was to carry out a representative study that reaches the health authorities. “We can bet on it, because we know it will save many lives.”

According to Roche calculations, which take into account exam costs and quality of life, there are long-term savings. In the group of women who only had the Pap smear, says the pharmacist, the costs were higher and the quality of life was lower than the same parameters as the group that used the DNA-HPV technology.

This is due, according to Roche, to the early identification when there is a precursor lesion for cancer, which reduces the need for procedures at an advanced stage.

Each DNA-HPV test it has a reference value of US$30 (about R$170). Pap smears, R$70, according to Teixeira. “When you produce DNA on a large scale, the value goes down, and that means saving lives, which is priceless, priceless.”

