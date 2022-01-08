Do you have a solar panel? Bolsonaro sanctions the legal framework for own energy generation and creates changes in the area; check out

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned the legal framework for own energy generation, micro-generation and distributed mini-generation. The text of the law, nº 14.300/22, was published in the Official Gazette of the Union this Friday (7).

The measure was long awaited by the photovoltaic energy sector. Guilherme Suteras, coordinator of Absolar, had already told the InfoMoney that the legal framework will bring more legal security to the sector. “What we had was basically a normative resolution, from 2012, from Aneel on the subject”, he stated.

Absolar estimates that the legal framework for distributed energy generation could generate R$ 173 billion with lower costs to consumers by 2050.

According to the approved text, consumers who produce their own energy will undergo a transition that will allow them to pay the tariff on the distribution of this energy. The technical name of the tariff is TUSD Wire B or Distribution System Usage Tariff.

It is also assured that the systems already in operation and new requests, of up to 500 kW (kilowatts), carried out 12 months after the publication of the law, will still benefit from the current rules for at least until 2045.

Anyone who requests access to the system between the 13th and 18th month, after the publication of the law, will have eight years to start paying the TUSD Fio B. After the 18th month, the period drops to six years

Discounts will also be granted, as set out in the legislation. For each unit of energy inserted into the electricity grid, approximately 4.1% of the low voltage tariff will be discounted, as of 2023.

In subsequent years, discounts will increase until reaching a ceiling of 24.3% in 2028. For consumers with systems above 500 kW, the payment on the energy brought to the grid will be equivalent to 29.3% of the low tariff tension, which will be practiced between 2023 and 2028.

Bolsonaro vetoed two original points that were in the legal framework. The first concerns floating solar power plants mounted on hydroelectric reservoirs. They cannot be considered as distributed micro and mini generation.

The president also did not include mini-generation in the list of infrastructure projects under the special incentive regime for infrastructure development (Reidi).

With the legal framework published, the next step will be taken by the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) and the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), which will have 18 months to standardize the costs and benefits of distributed microgeneration and minigeneration.

solar energy in Brazil

The “solar roofs” in Brazil already hold little more than half (57%) of the installed capacity of a plant in Itaipu, whose generated electricity also supplies Paraguay.

The difference is that this entire structure did not need to flood large areas of forests, remove populations, interfere with biodiversity, or compromise public coffers with billionaire expenses.

In the global context, the solar source won the negotiation tables at COP 26, the Climate Conference held in Glasgow, Scotland, as one of the solutions to diversify the energy matrix and reduce the emission of greenhouse gases in the main economies of the planet in the coming decades.

Solar energy accounts for only 2% of Brazil’s energy matrix, which occupies the 14th position in this market, despite having one of the best irradiations throughout the entire year — from north to south.