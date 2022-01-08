Do you know what cucumber can do for your health? Check out the benefits

One of the most common vegetables on Brazilian tables is the cucumber. In addition to giving a different taste to salads and recipes, it also has great health benefits. It is very nutritious and has low calories, in addition to maintaining its properties 100% because it is consumed most of the time fresh.

One of the biggest benefits of cucumber is to help hydrate the body. But it also works on weight reduction, improves bowel function. In its composition, cucumber is very rich in minerals and antioxidants. Among other beneficial actions, it also helps to lower blood sugar levels.

On the other hand, people with kidney problems should avoid a lot of cucumber consumption so that the kidneys are not overloaded. Cucumber is one of the plant foods that is also rich in fiber and, as a result, increases satiety.

See main health benefits of cucumber

Helps to avoid cramps during exercise

Cucumber is rich in potassium and magnesium which are very significant minerals for the muscle contraction process. Frequent consumption will help prevent cramping symptoms during physical activity.

People who constantly suffer from this problem should consume more cucumbers in their salads.

It works by controlling blood sugar

As cucumber has fiber that slows down the process of sugar absorption in the intestinal tract, this greatly reduces the risk of developing diabetes. According to studies, the cucumber peel helps reduce and control blood glucose.

Improves intestinal transit

The presence of fibers, especially pectin, which is a soluble fiber, helps to improve intestinal transit. In this way, it reduces cases of constipation.

These fibers act directly making the retention of fluids and with that promotes the amount of fecal bolus and also makes the movement of the intestinal muscles accelerate.