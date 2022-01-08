Do you want to invest in sustainable companies? See the main indications of managers and brokers for 2022

(Getty Images)

Discussions about sustainability have reached a new level in recent years – especially in 2021, with the holding of the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26), which kept the subject in the spotlight for months.

And more and more investors are interested in doing their part in reducing greenhouse gas emissions by choosing where to put their money. “There is increasing pressure for measures that reliably reflect society’s new concerns,” noted Ilan Arbetman, Research Analyst at brokerage Ativa Investimentos. “We are starting to see this concern even in sectors that are not traditionally ‘eco friendly’,” he added.

But which companies to invest in when the objective is to focus on better environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices? THE InfoMoney consulted analysts and managers to find out which stocks are the most suitable for this purpose – and which have good prospects of appreciation in 2022.

Recommended companies do not necessarily have sustainability as their main focus, but incorporate ESG principles. They can also profit from products and services related to this concept. This allows the assembly of a diversified portfolio, with varied sectors. Check out the actions cited by two or more of the experts consulted:

The potential of the pulp and paper sector

The Suzano pulp and paper industry (SUZB3) is one of the most cited. The company has a tradition of sustainable actions and fights for the theme in the business environment. Just before the COP, the company brought forward from 2030 to 2025 its goal of removing 40 million net tons of carbon from the atmosphere.

Head of Analysis at the Âmago Capital manager, Rodrigo Barros lists a series of reasons for betting on Suzano: huge world pulp market; possibility of the material replacing plastic raw materials in the future; eventual replacement of Asian suppliers in the Chinese market by manufacturers of certified products, in your case; pressure for sustainable items throughout the chain; and potential for additional revenue from carbon credits.

Suzano preserves more forest areas than required. With the surplus, you should be able to sell carbon credits and have additional income Rodrigo Barros, head of analysis at Âmago Capital CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The regulation of the carbon market was one of the topics concluded at COP26. As the company has been considered sustainable “for a long time”, it is well positioned to reap the rewards of the transition to a low-carbon economy. “Irresponsibility will be punished”, commented Barros.

He adds that the company has large external exposure and a good part of its revenues in dollars, which protects it from uncertainties in the domestic market, including the political risk of the presidential elections in 2022.

In this sense, Suzano is part of Ágora’s Top Green and Top 10 recommended portfolios. “In the short term, in 2022, we see an attractive price/return ratio”, declared José Francisco Cataldo, Ágora’s superintendent. “But our ESG portfolio is aimed at the long term. All roles are defensive. Even if there is volatility in 2022, they can be kept in the portfolio”, he highlighted.

To generate clean energy

Another company included in Ágora’s two portfolios is the electric motors and turbines industry WEG (WEGE3). It is also part of XP’s ESG and Top 10 portfolios. “WEG is a more defensive action and is exposed to the renewable energy segment,” said Marcella Ungaretti, ESG analyst at XP.

As a supplier of equipment for the generation of renewable energy, WEG is able to take advantage of the “global decarbonization trend”. Of the ten shares in XP’s ESG portfolio, Marcella cites WEG as one of the five most recommended.

Our portfolio combines names we like, from a fundamentalist perspective, and attractive valuation, expected to grow and well positioned from an ESG perspective. Marcella Ungaretti, XP ESG Analyst

Patterns in cosmetics and commerce

The Natura cosmetics industry (NTCO3) is in the ESG portfolios of Ágora, XP and Ativa. “Natura has set a standard in the way we act socially in a proactive way,” said Arbetman. “The company’s management has been embracing causes for longer and has the know-how to please the ‘stakeholders’, not just the ‘shareholders'”, so it has more chances of being successful in its model”, he added.

Arbetman also considers Lojas Renner (LREN3) as a company committed to all those affected by it, maintaining initiatives in the environmental, social and governance areas. “The commitment not only to the customer, but to all those who are directly or indirectly affected by the operation is noteworthy”, he declared. Renner is in the ESG portfolios of Ativa and Ágora. According to Cataldo, although retail is a volatile sector, the company can represent a good defensive position for “its well-recognized execution”.

Additional Options

Among the actions indicated individually by the experts consulted are those of Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio (CBAV3), Localiza (RENT3), Ambev (ABEV3) and RaiaDrogasil (RADL3). Marcella, from XP, points out that the choices do not mean that companies have “got there” with regard to ESG, but that they show seriousness in this regard. The assessment is done on “the process and the journey”. “What matters is that there is progress”, he declared.

CBA was selected, among other reasons, because it produces “green aluminum”, with emissions of 2.66 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per ton of metal, while 80% of this sector exceeds four tons of CO2 per ton of aluminum. “The trend is for large companies to increasingly use more sustainable raw materials,” he noted.

Localiza, according to Marcella, is the best positioned company in the car rental segment, and the highlight is its governance with “solid guidelines” and a board with a majority of independent members. Ambev, on the other hand, has efficient management in the use of water, an essential input for the beverage industry; uses returnable glass containers and plastic bottles made from recycled plastic. The negative note is for the governance part, as the company is not part of B3’s Novo Mercado.

In the case of Raia Drogasil, Marcela highlights actions to reduce the company’s carbon footprint, a strong “culture of giving” in the social area and the creation of committees for ESG initiatives. The analyst also highlights that drugstores are a more “resilient” segment within retail, and RD is well positioned to take advantage of the digitization of the sector.

Sustainability as a business

Arbetman, in turn, highlights Ambipar (AMBP3). A company specializing in waste management and emergency response, Ambipar adopts ESG criteria internally, and offers its customers products and services in these areas. As the search for sustainable solutions grows, so does the company’s potential market.

It also highlights Omega ([ativo=OMGE3]), electric power generation company. “It is a potential winner in the country’s energy transition process. It has a nice operational position and an energy portfolio [100%] renewable, being 85% wind generation”, declared Arbetman.

The Ativa analyst also highlights B3 (B3SA3), which has “a rounded operation” and “has interesting (low) prices” which “today do not dialogue with the company’s capacity to generate value”.

Cataldo, from Ágora, draws attention to Vibra Energia (VBBR3), a former BR Distribuidora, which is “investing a lot in clean energy”. “Although it has no history, it is seeking to become a supplier of clean energy,” he stated. He also emphasizes Neoenergia ([ativa=NEOE3]), electricity distributor that is increasingly “concerned with the environmental issue”; and Itaú (ITUB4), whose “papers are attractively priced and can perform well”.

