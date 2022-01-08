Document reveals positive from Djokovic in December

Melbourne (Australia) – Little by little, the questions involved in the case of Serbian Novak Djokovic, who was stopped at the airport in Melbourne and will wait until Monday to find out whether he can officially enter Australia or not, are being answered. One issue that emerged was the reason for the request for medical exemption by the number 1 in the world.

Court documents reveal that Djokovic tested positive for Covid just a few weeks ago, allowing him to receive a vaccine exemption. “The date of Covid’s first positive PCR test was recorded as December 16, 2021,” said lawyers for the Serb in a federal court case seeking to nullify the cancellation of his visa to enter Australia.

According to the submitted documentation, the world’s number 1 received a “medical exemption from vaccination”, claiming that he had recently recovered from Covid-19. But Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the Australian Border Force said Djokovic did not provide enough evidence to justify his exemption from vaccination.

A big issue in this version puzzle is that federal authorities warned Tennis Australia that unvaccinated players would not be eligible to enter the country with an exemption if they had picked up Covid-19 in the past six months, just as Djokovic did for obtain clearance from the health authorities of the State of Victoria.