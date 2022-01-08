Dog warms injured climber for 13 hours until rescue arrives. Video

The dog North cuddled up with the injured climber and warmed him during the 13-hour high-altitude rescue mission Photo: : HGSS - Hrvatska Gorska Služba Spašavanja
A climber injured after falling off a mountain in Croatia was rescued by the dog who kept him warm until rescue arrived.

Grga Brkic was with two climbers and an eight-month-old Alaskan Malamute in the Velebit Mountains when he fell 150 meters down a slope and could no longer move.

The other two colleagues tried to help him without success and then asked for help. That’s when North the dog stepped in and didn’t leave the owner’s side.

The dog snuggled into Brkic and warmed him during the 13-hour high-altitude rescue mission.

27 rescuers finally arrived in Brkic. It was trapped at nearly 1,800 meters above sea level.

“Friendship and love between man and dog have no limits,” Croatia’s mountain rescue service said in a Facebook post.

“The minutes and seconds before they arrive [os socorristas] passed very slowly,” Brkic told Croatian media.

“This little dog here was a real miracle”, he concluded.

Does anyone have any questions? The connection of these pets with us, especially when we are having a problem, only knows who has, or has had, a pet.

Great North! And how lucky you are, Brkic, to have such a faithful friend!

See the rescue:

With information from Sunnyskyz

