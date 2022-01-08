Dogs can distinguish different languages, study shows – 07/01/2022 – Bom Pra Cachorro

Dogs can distinguish between different languages, shows a study by researchers in Hungary with 18 animals.

They were exposed to excerpts from the story “The Little Prince” in Spanish and Hungarian, while the researchers examined the brain’s reaction.

Raúl Hernández-Pérez, co-author of the study, says that, in their lives with humans, dogs perceive auditory patterns in the language to which they are exposed.

For the experiment, the animals were trained to lie down and remain immobile in a brain scanner for several minutes.

According to Reuters, before the study they had only heard one of the two languages, which allowed them to compare how their brains reacted to a familiar and a strange language.

To test whether they could detect speech or non-speech, the animals listened to snippets of the story in Spanish and Hungarian as well as mixed versions.

The study was led by researcher Laura V. Cuaya, from the Eotvos Lorand University, in Budapest. She moved from Mexico to Hungary a few years ago, taking her dog, the border collie Kun-kun.

“I wondered if Kun-kun noticed that people in Budapest spoke a different language, Hungarian,” he told Reuters. “In research, we understood for the first time that a non-human brain can distinguish between different languages.”