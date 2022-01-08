Dollar closes down this Friday, but accumulates high in the week | Economy

The dollar closed on a fall this Friday (7), but ended the first week of 2022 on a high, after weaker than expected employment data from the United States.

The North American currency fell 0.82%, quoted at R$ 5.6325. See more quotes.

On Thursday, the dollar retreated 0.65%, to R$ 5.6790. In the partial for the week and for the year, it accumulated advance of 1.04% against the real.

  • BC of the USA may need to raise interest rates more quickly, shows minutes of the last meeting
  • Dollar accumulated an appreciation of 7.47% in 2021

US job creation was lower than expected in December amid labor shortages, and employment gains may remain subdued in the near term as rising Covid-19 infections affect economic activity. 199,000 jobs were created outside the agricultural sector last month. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.9%, from 4.2% in November, underscoring the tightening of labor market conditions.

Economists consulted by Reuters had expected 400,000 jobs to be opened and the unemployment rate to fall to 4.1%. Estimates ranged from 150,000 to 1.1 million jobs created.

The “American economy returning to full employment reinforces that we will soon have higher interest rates in the US, yet another challenge for the local scenario,” Rafaela Vitoria, chief economist at Inter bank, said in a Twitter post.

The potential liquidity squeeze by the US BC and the prospect of higher interest rates in the US represent an additional challenge for the emerging asset class (of which the real is part), which tends to suffer in situations like this due to the risk of flight from capital to the US, where bond yields would be higher with higher interest rates, a backdrop would support the dollar.

Around here, the Brazilian fiscal situation remains on the radar of investors — a topic that should dominate the attention of investors in 2022, sharing the spotlight with the presidential race.

