Dollar drops nearly 1% against real after disappointing US job creation By Reuters



© Reuters. Pedestrian passes in front of the exchange office in São Paulo 02/05/2020 REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso



SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The losses against the real accelerated on Friday, following the international trend of devaluation of the US currency after weaker-than-expected employment data from the United States.

At 2:08 pm (Eastern), the dollar in cash retreated 0.93%, to 5.6273 reais on sale, abandoning highs above the 5.71 reais registered earlier.

On B3, at 2:08 pm (Eastern), the first-maturity contract dropped 1.01%, to 5.6570 reais.

The US Department of Labor said on Friday that 199,000 were created, in net terms, out of the US agricultural sector in December, a result well below expectations in a Reuters survey of an opening of 400,000.

In the wake of the report, the US currency registered large losses. The currency – which measures its performance against a basket of six strong currencies – was down 0.45% to 95.823, while , and , risky currency pairs, registered gains.

Despite the disappointing job openings, experts pointed out that other components of the employment report showed a positive reading, such as , which fell to 3.9%, from 4.2% in November.

The “American economy returning to full employment reinforces that we will soon have higher interest rates in the US, yet another challenge for the local scenario,” Rafaela Vitoria, chief economist at Inter bank, said in a Twitter post.

Expectations of higher US borrowing rates had already been boosted earlier this week, following the release of the last Fed’s monetary policy meeting.

Higher borrowing costs in the US make the country’s sovereign bonds more attractive, which tends to increase the flow of resources there and, consequently, support the dollar against riskier currencies.

(By Luana Maria Benedito)