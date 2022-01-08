“Don’t look up” is a reflection of the culture of the abstract

Netflix’s latest hit, don’t look up, initially attracted attention due to its weighty cast. After the debut, however, the main plot involving an overwhelming comet and the reaction of deniers to science, caused very active responses and discussions on social media. Directed by Adam McKay, the film brings audiences a vision of how, even in a world with so many sources of information, the truth can still be told in many ways.

In the production, the characters show how society — and its rulers — is alien to the interests and needs of the masses. Furthermore, the film demonstrates how a truth can be altered and manipulated, especially when the leaders of a nation put their interests ahead of the security of the population, spreading a series of untruths.

It is necessary to understand that the main issue of the film, however, is not the easiness to manipulate, as many people have interpreted, but rather the culture of the abstract. That is, we live in an era in which reality is confused between the real and the virtual. We are also experiencing a lack of faith, which is related to the virtual age, in which everything has become questionable, even for people who do not know anything about the subject.

In addition, this futility is the result of a narcissism permeated in today’s society, largely as a result of social networks, in which, behind a screen, human beings potentiated instinctual narcissism, transforming it into something abstract, as no one is sovereign or enough—unless he is an immortal person or unblemished, which, we know, does not exist. In life, just as balance is customary, so is semantics: the virtual is abstract and, with it, our lives are becoming fanciful.

In the plot, greedy and extravagant politicians give us the perception of how one can vote incoherently, showing an empty society without cognition to perceive incompetent and fraudulent people – in this sense, the criticism is more than valid, given the current world rulers . And society itself, steeped in a culture based on futility, discredits those who are not “famous” enough.

For those who have not seen, don’t look up addresses the war against science promoted by a group of entrepreneurs who elect “puppets” politicians with selfish and greedy interests to the detriment of the world’s well-being. Therefore, when reality “drops the plug”, it’s already too late. And if the plot comes true, we’re all to blame too. This is a reflection of the risks we are currently living.

