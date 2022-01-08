Dortmund director raises the bar on Haaland and says when star should leave club

General director of the German club denied the sale of Haaland in January, but has already admitted the departure of the striker in June

Monitored by European giants, Erling Haaland continues with an indefinite future and its permanence in the Borussia Dortmund, the club in which he has a contract until 2024, is anybody’s guess.

This Friday (7), Hans-Joachim Watzke, general director of the club, raised the tone when talking about the fate of the young striker. He denied the sale of the Norwegian in January, but admitted that in June it will be difficult to keep him in the Auregra team..

“I can guarantee that he won’t come out now in January. No way. Who will agree to sell the best striker in European football in the middle of a season? It’s not necessary and we don’t think about it,” the CEO said in an interview with the German magazine Der Spiegel.

“For next season it will be difficult to keep him with us, we know that, but we want him to stay and we will try everything in this direction,” added the manager.

Barcelona and Real Madrid appear as the most likely destinations for young Norwegians, according to European press vehicles.

According to information from Spanish TV Cuatro released last Tuesday (4), Joan Laporta, president of Barça, he already has a verbal agreement with Mino Raiola, the athlete’s manager, for the striker to transfer to Camp Nou. This, however, will only happen if the Catalan club can raise the necessary amount to finance the operation.

Already the Real, has been structuring itself behind the scenes with a plan to hire Haaland and bet on the financial problems faced by the rival to be able to do business with the Norwegian.