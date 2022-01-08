Dozens of tourists die stranded on the road trying to see rare snowfall

At least 21 people died trapped inside their vehicles in a massive traffic jam caused by tens of thousands of visitors who decided to see a rare snowstorm in a mountain town in northern Pakistan. The number of victims could increase, according to authorities, as not all areas could yet be accessed.

Police said at least six people were frozen to death inside their vehicles. It is not yet known whether the other victims died of suffocation after inhaling gases in the traffic jam. Interior Minister Sheij Rashid said he had mobilized military personnel to clear roads and rescue the thousands of drivers and passengers still stranded near Murree, about 70 km northeast of the capital Islamabad.

Videos shared on social media show cars stuck in a traffic jam, with three feet of snow accumulated on the roof. “People face a terrible situation,” says Usman Abbasi, a tourist trapped in this town, where snow continues to fall, he told AFP by telephone.

“Government poorly prepared”

For days, Pakistani social media was filled with images and videos of people splashing around in the snow near Murree, a picturesque tourist center built by the British in the 19th century and used as a sanatorium for their colonial troops.

At least 20 tourists have lost their lives in #murree according to the government so far while the unofficial casualty numbers are quite high. Murree has been declared calamity-hit while an emergency has been imposed in the region. Army called in for rescue operation 💔 pic.twitter.com/Bt2n1PwISD — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) January 8, 2022

The Punjab provincial chief’s office announced that Murree had been declared a “disaster zone” and urged people not to travel to the city. Prime Minister Imran Khan declared himself moved by the tragedy.

“Unprecedented blizzards and displacement of people without checking the weather forecasts leave the government unprepared” to face the situation, he tweeted. “I ordered an investigation and adopted strict measures on the spot to prevent this type of tragedy,” he added.

Warnings

Authorities warned last weekend that many vehicles were trying to reach Murree, but that did not deter the crowd of motorists from traveling to Murree.

More than 100,000 cars have driven into the tourist town of Murree in recent days to see the large and rare blizzards, causing massive traffic jams on the access and exit roads, according to a police spokesman.

Army has started rescue operation in Murree#murree pic.twitter.com/0bsE1ihOMt — Atif shafique (@AtifShafique6) January 8, 2022

The proximity to the capital Islamabad makes Murree a popular tourist destination for day trips. Minister Sheij Rashid said that local residents housed people detained in the city and offered food and shelter to those in the vicinity.

Authorities provided housing in schools and administrative buildings for those who managed to get off the gridlocked roads and into the city.

Pakistan’s emergency service has released a list of the names of the 21 people whose deaths have been confirmed.