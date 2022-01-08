Duo can leave Corinthians with just seven minutes on the field in professional after four years

Corinthians had just been Brazilian champions when, in 2018, it agreed to hire midfielder Fessin and center forward Matheus Matias to help with the reformulation of the squad after the departure of several winners from that squad. The duo coming from ABC was taken as a promise, but could end the passage without any highlight.

Both are linked until December of this year and, if the loan trend for Ponte Preta is confirmed, would spend almost five years under contract with Timão without surpassing the mark of ten minutes on the field added in official games.

the goalless man

More popular, Matias was one of the names to replace Jô, who had just been traded with Nagoya Grampus. With contract for five seasons, until December 2022, came to generate expectations in the crowd, but the physical difference presented in training meant that Fábio Carille and all the other coaches who succeeded him avoided a squad in the top team.

The player stated last Wednesday that he has a deal with Ponte Preta and should be part of the team from Campinas in the disputes of the Paulista, Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Brasileiro Serie B. As he has a contract only until December, he will hardly have his renewed bond with Timão.

He even entered against Grêmio, in an interseason friendly, scoring a goal in the Corinthians victory by 2-1. In official duels, however, he added a total of seven minutes as an Alvinegro athlete, participating in games against Vitória, at Neo Química Arena, and Ceará, at Castelão, from that Brazilian.

After that, he was tested at the base, where he didn’t stand out as a U-20 striker either, and started being loaned to several teams in Brazil. Used by Avaí, Ceará, Oeste and Paraná, it only had some prominence when it played for the aspirants of these teams.

With that in mind, Corinthians shot the athlete in the Under-23 team in 2021, with Matias assuming the starting position under Danilo’s command. In 13 games, however, he has only scored two goals – the category must be disbanded in 2022.

the fractured arch

Fessin, in turn, came more as a promise and had as an adaptation period the Corinthians U-20. There, he stood out as one of the main names in the category, scoring 12 goals in 30 games played, being mostly a winger, both on the left and on the right.

There was great expectation for him to go professional after the 2019 São Paulo Cup, but after two assists in two games, the duel against Ituano came, for the leadership of the group. The opposing team featured Gabriel Martinelli, who would quickly rise to professional status and is now at Arsenal, in England.

Fessin broke his right leg in a split with the goalkeeper reproduction

Fessin didn’t have the same poster, but he also lived that expectation until, in a split with the goalkeeper, he broke his right leg in the first half of the duel.

In 2020, Fessin was loaned to the Bahia Sub-23 and, during the year, he gained space in the top team. With Mano Menezes he came to be the starter and scored three goals in the professional, by Brazilian and South American, showing that he was returning to his best physical shape.

Last year, he had his contract extended until December 2022 and was loaned to Ponte Preta, where he played in Série B, scoring four goals in 25 games. The assignment must be made again this season and, if there is no turnaround, Fessin would terminate his contract with Timão without ever having played for the club’s professional.

