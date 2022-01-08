Eduardo Berizzo responds to Atlético-MG’s offer to be the new coach

Credit: Disclosure/Getty Images

The telenovela involving Atlético’s next coach has now gained a new chapter. In the last few hours, Rádio Itatiaia brought the information that Eduardo Berizzo, former commander of the Paraguay team, was one of the names that would be on Rooster’s agenda to replace Cuca. The Argentine, even, would have already been wanted.

This is what journalist Germpan García Grova, from the TyC Sports channel, reports. According to him, Berizzo refused a first attack made by Atlético.

💣 Eduardo “Toto” Berizzo RECHAZÓ el ofrecimiento de #AtleticoMineiro y will not be l entrenador. pic.twitter.com/v3zCxmdaWr — Germán García Grova (@GerGarciaGrova) January 8, 2022

If the denial is confirmed, it would be the third coach who, at first, Atlético would not have been successful. Jorge Jesus, plan A since Cuca’s resignation, did not signal positively to the miners and the negotiations ended up closed. Later, his compatriot Carlos Carvalhal was sought out.

On Thursday, Atlético entered into an agreement with Braga, led by Carvalhal. The coach, who had accepted the Brazilians’ invitation, backtracked and decided to stay in Portugal. There are those who say that the negotiations are still standing.

Anxious, the Rooster fan is waiting for a definition from the commander. According to President Sérgio Coelho, the choice is within a judicious and responsible deadline. The idea is to have a leading coach.

“This is a principle that we do not give up. Therefore, it is necessary for us to be perfectionists in this selection process, to minimize chances of error”, he said.

