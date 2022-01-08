Emma Watson comments photo confusion in Harry Potter special

The film franchise of Harry Potter is one of the most famous movies of all times and still carries a legion of fans to this day.

The year 2021 marked 20 years since the franchise’s debut and, to celebrate this unique moment, HBO Max produced a special featuring some actors and actresses from the films, among them the iconic Emma Watson.

However, at one point in the special, the editing ended up confusing the actresses and putting a photo of Emma Roberts in Watson’s place and the actress made some amusing comments about what happened.

Check it out below!

Photo exchange between Emma Watson and Emma Roberts goes viral on the internet

The 20 years special of Harry Potter released on HBO Max delivered several unique moments, including the exchange of photos between the actresses of the same name during the show.

Thus, the internet soon began to comment on what happened and that, in fact, the photo that passed was from Roberts’ social networks and ended up confusing her with the actress who gives life to the character Hermione.

The actress, as usual, took what happened as a joke and made a post on her Instagram with the photo of the mess, writing in the caption “I wasn’t so cute”, to play with the switch of actresses in the special.

Despite the problem, the digital edition of series, films and documentaries is increasingly advanced and the platform has already announced that it will make adjustments at the time of the special.

The confusion in the exchange of photos, after all, ended up having a lot of fun for the actress from Harry Potter and fans of the franchise!