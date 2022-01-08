Employee sues owner for payment on 91.5 thousand oil-soiled coins | Unusual World

Play/TV Employee was paid with 91.5 thousand coins in the US

The United States Department of Labor filed a lawsuit this Wednesday against the owner of a machine shop who paid the last salary of an employee with 91,500 coins covered in oil. The employer also left a paycheck with an expletive at the worker’s home.

The case is in the Northern District Court, Georgia. The lawsuit asks the worker Andreas Flaten to be compensated US$36,971.00 (equivalent to R$208,154.12 at the current rate) for back wages, overtime, lack of employee registration and other damages.

According to the department, Flaten was retaliated against for making contact with authorities after he resigned and the employer failed to pay his final salary.

After the complaint, Flaten found a “mountain” of coins in front of his garage in March of last year. The volume blocked and stained the driveway and took nearly seven hours for everything to be removed.

The employer would also have published defamatory statements about the former employee on the company’s website.

“Workers have the right to receive information about their rights in the workplace and to get the wages they earned without fear of harassment or intimidation,” said Steven Salazar, director at the US Department of Labor.