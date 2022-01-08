End of Uber Eats threatens to make food more expensive, restaurants say

Uber’s decision to terminate restaurant food delivery operations could impact the price charged by establishments. The assessment is made by the president of Abrasel (Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants), Paulo Solmucci. He says the decision, announced on Thursday (6), was “horrible news” for the industry.

It will be terrible for the sector and for the consumer. The price of food may increase, because the supply of providers [do serviço de delivery] it decreases, and we will have to submit to whatever price they want to charge. In the end, this goes on the menu.

Paulo Solmucci, from Abrasel

According to him, iFood dominates approximately 80% of the market, which shows that there is a “competition problem” in the segment.

“We are very concerned about this concentration of the market. Today, we pay a fee of 30% of sales [para as empresas de delivery]. It is necessary to increase the competition between the platforms”, says Solmucci.

In the announcement of the closure of operations, Uber informed that the decision was due to a “change in strategy”. As of March 7, Uber Eats will focus only on delivering products from supermarkets and other stores.

Action against market concentration

Last year, Uber joined Rappi in an action at Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) against iFood. In the complaint, the company questions exclusivity contracts signed by iFood with restaurants. Abrasel also asked to be integrated into the process.

“It is believed that iFood currently has exclusivity clauses in force with 55% of the top 100 restaurants in Brazil. And with six of the ten largest pizzerias in the city of São Paulo,” said Uber Eats in the order.

The allegation is that these exclusivity contracts are a form of anti-competitive conduct.

At the time, iFood said it was available “to clarify any aspects of its activities”.

“iFood also reinforces its conviction that the market is healthy and that its commercial policies are beneficial to all parts of the food sector, especially restaurants and consumers,” stated the company.