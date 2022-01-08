Endrick scores two goals, Palmeiras defeats Real Ariquemes and advances in Copinha – 08/01/2022

With a goal by Vitinho at 37 of the first half and two by Endrick in the second, Palmeiras beat Real Ariquemes by 3-0 this morning (8), in the District of Inamar, in Diadema. With the victory in the second round of Group 28, the team guaranteed the early classification for the second phase of Copinha.

With the positive result, Palmeiras regained the lead in the bracket, with six points gained. As they have a better balance than Água Santa (8 to 4), Verdão only needs a draw in the last round to guarantee the lead. The duel between the clubs takes place this Tuesday (11), at 3:15 pm, in Diadema.

Without shine, Verdão opens the scoreboard

The technical superiority of Palmeiras has been visible since the ball rolled. The team from São Paulo had no problems controlling the actions of the game and putting pressure on the opponent, even without making a great performance. Evan, Real Ariquemes goalkeeper, made two great saves at the start of the match and stood out.

However, it was only 37 minutes into the first half that Verdão managed to overcome the opposing defense. In a rare counterattack, the team went at speed with Gabriel Silva, who opened the ball on the right to Luis Guilherme, who rolled low in the area. Vitinho arrived before the defenders and knocked hard to puff up the net.

Endrick enters and decides

Even with the control of the confrontation, Alviverde did not have so much ease to overcome the Rondonia team’s marking. At half-time, coach Paulo Victor Gomes made four changes, sending young promise Endrick into the field, who scored two goals, in addition to Ruan Santos, Giovani and Kauan.

However, Real Ariquemes returned with a different behavior on the field until halfway through the second stage. The group launched the attack more and created good chances to tie. The best one was in the penalty committed by Ian on Lucas Assis, in the 14th minute. However, Kaique jumped well in the right corner and avoided Juninho’s goal.

When the match was already very warm, young Endrick decided to apply two dribbles, the first of them being playing on one side and passing on the other, to score the second goal in the 36th minute. The 15-year-old athlete, who had already made two in his debut against Assu, touched goalkeeper Evan’s ball out and scored the second.

At 46, he still had time to make another one. After receiving from the back and turning on the mark, he brought it to the center and hit a left left, with no chance for the archer.

Covid causes exchanges between holders

In addition to midfielder Pedro Bicalho, who had already been embezzled in his debut because of Covid-19, goalkeeper Mateus and defender Lucas Freitas also tested positive and were left out. Kaique won a chance to defend the alviverde goal, while Talisca took the title in defense.

The Verdão players who were on the field were: Kaíque; Garcia (Lucas Sena), Naves (Ruan Santos), Talisca and Ian; Fabinho, Vanderlan (Kauan), Jonathan and Luis Guilherme (Endrick); Gabriel Silva (Pedro Lima) and Vitinho (Giovani).

Who is Real Ariquemes?

Real Ariquemes disputes its second Copa São Paulo. The team, which placed third in its bracket in 2019, returned to the tournament with the credentials of being the current U-20 champion of the Rondônia Championship. The club is from the city of Ariquemes, a municipality with just over 110,000 inhabitants in the interior of Rondônia.

All defined in key

Palestra’s triumph, in addition to eliminating Real Ariquemes, also ended any chance for Assu. On the other hand, guaranteed Água Santa, who also have six points, in the knockout phase of the tournament.