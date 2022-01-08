England reports rare case of bird flu in human – World

The British health security agency reported, on Thursday (6), that a person contracted bird flu in the southwest of England. However, the entity considered that the risk to humans remains “very low” despite an important Epidemic among poultry.

The UK has been facing an unprecedented outbreak of avian flu since November. Hundreds of thousands of poultry were euthanized due to this viral disease, spread by migratory birds from Russia and Eastern Europe.

The person was found to have become infected after identifying an outbreak of the H5N1 avian influenza strain among his birds.

“The person became infected as a result of very close and regular contact with a large number of infected birds, in and around their home for a long period of time,” the organism said in a statement.

The patient “is currently doing well and remains isolated,” he explained. “All of the individual’s contacts, including whoever visited the site, have been traced, and there is no evidence that the infection has spread to anyone else,” he added.

Streaming

The transmission of avian flu from birds to humans is “very unusual,” the statement said.

“Although the risk of avian flu for the general public is very low, we know that some strains have the potential to spread to humans and that is why we have effective systems to detect them in time and take action”, explained the professor Isabel Oliver, scientific director of the health security agency.

“There is currently no evidence that this strain detected in the UK can spread from one person to another, but we know that viruses evolve all the time and we continue to monitor the situation closely,” he added.