Ethereum crashes and causes mass liquidation greater than Bitcoin’s

Traders have accumulated $182 million in losses on Ethereum (ETH) futures products in the past 24 hours, according to data from analytics platform Coinglass. The amount is $14 million higher than the amount recorded in Bitcoin Futures (BTC) losses. It should be remembered that BTC generally has the largest daily settlements in the cryptocurrency market.

Settlements occur when an exchange forcibly closes a trader’s leveraged position as a safety mechanism due to a partial or complete loss of initial margin. This is particularly true in futures trading, which tracks only asset prices, as opposed to spot trading, where traders actually own the real assets.

Almost 90% of the total US$182 million of losses was recorded in long positions, and only US$22 million in short positions (short). Most settlements took place on the OKEx exchange, which had losses of around US$79 million, followed by FTX, with US$27.55 million.

Long is the term referring to futures positions that bet the price of their underlying assets to rise. Short, on the other hand, is the operation that identifies future trades that bet on falling prices.

Ether lost its $3,300 support level in the early hours of this Friday (7), dropping to $3,113, before briefly gaining more than $90 at the time of this writing. Today’s decline is a continuation of the bearish seen across the market on Wednesday (5). The Federal Reserve (Fed), the central bank of the United States, released the minutes of its December meeting that signaled the tightening of financial policies and caused a sale of risky assets.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) hit oversold levels again this Friday, after briefly venturing out of that zone late on Thursday (6). RSI is a technical tool used to measure the magnitude of price movements, and oversold levels imply that assets can be undervalued after a price correction.

Ether failed to break and stay above the $4,000 price level of December 2021, implying a weakening market at the time.

Among the top sellers over the past two months was the Ethereum Foundation, a non-profit organization that oversees the development of the Ethereum network. In November 2021, the entity moved 20,000 Ether, equivalent to US$90 million at the time, from its hard wallet (cryptocurrency wallet not connected to the internet) to the Kraken exchange, which may have contributed to sales pressure on the last two months.

