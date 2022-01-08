European court rejects case against bakery that refused to bake cake with statement in support of gay marriage

Cake ordered by the author of the action should have images of characters from the children’s program “Vila Sesame” and the message “Support gay marriage”| Photo: Facebook/QueerSpace

The European Court of Human Rights this week denied an appeal filed against bakery owners in Northern Ireland who refused to bake a cake with a message supporting same-sex marriage. The seven-judge panel rejected the case because it understood that the plaintiff had not exhausted the possibilities of appeal in the UK courts.

The court dispute began in 2014 when Gareth Lee, a Belfast resident linked to QueerSpace, an organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual and the transgender community in Northern Ireland, ordered a cake for an activists event after the Northern Irish regional assembly reject for the third time the legalization of same-sex marriage (the change would only be implemented in the country in 2020).

The order, placed at the Ashers bakery, stipulated that the cake should have an image of Bert and Ernie, characters from the children’s television show “Vila Sesame”, the QueerSpace logo and the message “Support gay marriage”.

According to information from the court, the next day those responsible for the bakery called Lee and said that they would not bake the cake because they were running a “Christian enterprise”. They apologized and returned the money.

Lee then filed a lawsuit against Ashers, alleging violation of legal duty to provide goods, facilities and services. The bakery administrators claimed in the process the rights provided for in articles 9 (on freedom of thought, conscience and religion) and 10 (freedom of expression) of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The local court and an appeals court agreed Lee was right, but the UK Supreme Court overturned the ruling, finding that the bakery owners did not refuse to bake the cake because the plaintiff is gay, but because they objected. to be forced to promote a message with which they deeply disagreed.

Lee appealed in April 2019 to the European Court of Human Rights, which this week found that the applicant had not invoked his rights under the European Convention at any point in the process that took place in the United Kingdom. Thus, the demand was denied.

In a statement released after the decision, Lee lamented the fact that the “core issues” of the process were not analyzed and judged “because of a technicality”.

“None of us are expected to have to know the beliefs of a business owner before walking into a store or paying for services,” he said. “This case highlighted the challenges faced by LGBTQIA+ people in Northern Ireland. I will continue to support all laws that protect and give rights to all people equally.”

On the other hand, the decision of the European Court was praised by the Evangelical Alliance, a Christian organization that supported Ashers during the process.

“This case was about freedom of conscience, expression and belief, and whether someone can be forced to create a message that they deeply disagree with,” director Peter Lynas said in an interview with the BBC. “This decision protects everyone against forced speech.”

In 2018, the United States Supreme Court acquitted Colorado confectioner Jack Phillips of the felony count of discrimination for refusing to create a custom cake for a same-sex wedding. Last year, Phillips was also sentenced to pay a fine for refusing to bake a cake, this time for a transgender woman. He appealed the decision.

In 2013, a couple was fined $135,000 in Oregon for refusing to bake a wedding cake for a lesbian couple. The case also reached the US Supreme Court, which in 2019 referred the case back to an Oregon appeals court for reconsideration based on the decision in the Colorado case.