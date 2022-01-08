Even with new beds, the occupation of wards in Belo Horizonte is back in the red – Gerais

In recent days, the Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) has opened 95 new public nursing beds in the capital. However, even with the greater offer, the occupation of wards in Belo Horizonte due to COVID-19 grew again after the fall on Thursday (6/1). According to the epidemiological bulletin this Friday (7/1) of the PBH, the index reached the red level again, registering 72.2%.
The disease transmission rate, still at the yellow level, showed the second consecutive drop in the last 24 hours, dropping from 1.15% to 1.14%. The occupation of ICU beds was also low in their indexes. The occupied beds, which previously represented 68.1%, are now 63.4%.
In the last 24 hours, Belo Horizonte registered 326 new cases of COVID-19. Two people died in this period in the capital as a result of the disease.
