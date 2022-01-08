Even with new beds, the occupation of wards in Belo Horizonte is back in the red – Gerais

Ambulance stopped in hospital: bed occupancy reached red plateau again (photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press)

In recent days, the Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) has opened 95 new public nursing beds in the capital. However, even with the greater offer, the occupation of wards in Belo Horizonte due to COVID-19 grew again after the fall on Thursday (6/1). According to the epidemiological bulletin this Friday (7/1) of the PBH, the index reached the red level again, registering 72.2%.

Yesterday, this rate was 67.1%. On Wednesday, when the red level was reached again after a long period of stability, the numbers pointed to 78.4% of occupancy in infirmary beds in the capital.

The disease transmission rate, still at the yellow level, showed the second consecutive drop in the last 24 hours, dropping from 1.15% to 1.14%. The occupation of ICU beds was also low in their indexes. The occupied beds, which previously represented 68.1%, are now 63.4%.

The transmission rate of the disease showed a slight decrease for the second day in a row in the capital (photo: Reproduction)

In the last 24 hours, Belo Horizonte registered 326 new cases of COVID-19. Two people died in this period in the capital as a result of the disease.