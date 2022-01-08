Ever wonder what is the oldest disease of all?

This disease has existed since antiquity, it is leprosy, or commonly called leprosy, and it is found in several biblical passages.

Read more: Your nails can help identify diseases

The ancient writings tell several cases of people who suffered from this illness. Its earliest dated records date back to a few centuries before Christ. So check out more information about leprosy now, the oldest disease in the world.

What is leprosy?

It was widely believed that leprosy was a divine curse against that individual who contracted the disease, this was due to the lack of information and cultural issues at the time.

However, in 1873, it was discovered that the disease is caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium leprae. After her categorization, she was characterized as “Hansen’s Bacillus”. Receiving its name from researcher Gerhard Armauer Hansen, who identified it.

What are your symptoms?

As a bacterial infection, this disease attacks the skin tissues and nerves. It manifests itself as pale patches on the infected individual’s body. The places where these spots appear look like dead skin, since hair does not grow and sweat does not occur.

In this sense, the individual loses sensitivity in the area. One of the worst consequences of the disease is that it can cause a permanent “disability” in the infected person. Today, there are records of about 202,185 new cases of the disease worldwide.

What is the proper treatment?

The treatment of this bacterial infection is done using complex and difficult to access medications. However, in Brazil, these remedies are available through the Unified Health System (SUS).

To get an idea, just in the Brazilian territory, leprosy cases reach almost 30,000 a year. Therefore, when you notice any anomaly in the skin that resembles the symptoms of this disease, it is necessary to seek help from a dermatologist immediately.