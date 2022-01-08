Ex-BBB embarrasses colleagues by revealing his penis size

the ex-BBB Adrilles Jorge, who is currently a commentator on Jovem Pan’s ‘Morning Show’, embarrassed his colleagues this Friday (7), by revealing the size of your penis in live.

At the time, the program’s presenters commented on the replacement of André Marques by Fernando Fernandes in charge of ‘No Limite’. Adrilles, in turn, made harsh criticisms of the former presenter, calling him “fat” and “ugly”.

After that, the ex-BBB made a self-criticism, mentioning some of his characteristics. It was at that moment, that Adrilles Jorge talked about the size of his genital organ.

“I can say that I’m ugly, and my rejection, my squint, my big head and my tiny little bile made me a better person to overcome my ugliness and reach people’s hearts”, fired Adrilles, leaving his colleagues visibly embarrassed.

“Oh no guys, for God’s sake, again this. Not enough! Let’s change our tag Paulinha?” said the journalist Vinicius Alcantara, trying to change the subject. Check the moment:

