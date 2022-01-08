ex-PSG player turned enemy of Neymar and Messi

In less than a week, former midfielder Jérôme Rothen managed to pick a fight with two of the three biggest stars of the Paris Saint-Germain cast.

Last Tuesday, today’s commentator for French channel RMC Sport detonated Neymar for being about to turn 30 and continuing to behave like a reckless young man. “He’s less efficient, gets older, gets fat all the time and doesn’t have the proper lifestyle.”

Lost? We show it again

Two days later, his target was Lionel Messi. According to the analyst, the world’s best player awards collector tried to deceive the Parisian board and coach Mauricio Pochettino by hiding from them for as long as possible that he had tested positive for covid-19.

But, after all, who is Rothen and why have his opinions disliked so many important people in the most powerful club in French football?

Neymar and Messi’s new enemy was a successful player in the land of Michel Platini, Zinédine Zidane and Kylian Mbappé in the early 2000s. He defended Caen, Troyes, Monaco, PSG, Bastia and had two experiences abroad, one in Scotland (Rangers) and another in Turkey (Ankaragücü).

The best moment in the career of the midfielder who used to play open on the left came during the two seasons he played for Monaco. In 2003/04, he was the third player who distributed the most assists in the Champions League (six) and played a decisive role in the team that surprised the world by being European runner-up.

It was also during this period that Rothen played most of the 13 games he played in the French national team’s shirt. He participated in the Confederations Cup-2003 and also in the Euro-2004. In both campaigns, however, it was an underutilized reserve.

After the Champions League in which he shone the most, the midfielder turned down proposals from Barcelona, ​​Chelsea, Juventus, Roma and Manchester United to play for PSG, his heart team. His hiring cost 11 million euros (R$ 71 million), a small fortune at the time.

Despite the high investment, Rothen did not yield as expected in the French capital. Even so, he won three titles there (two French Cups and one League Cup). In 2009, he was loaned to Rangers and began the final phase of his career on the pitch.

His first big controversy happened even before he hung up his boots. In his autobiography, released in 2008, the midfielder recounted an episode in which he was called names on the field by Zidane, a national hero to the French, and said he was disappointed in his former teammate because he never approached him to apologize.

After his retirement, the former player found space in the sports press and embraced his provocative profile once and for all. Proof of this is the name of the podcast he presents at RMC: “Rothen s’enflamme” (“Rothen ignites”, in free translation into Portuguese).

But the commentator has also come to grief for his lines. In 2019, he was even suspended from the station where he works for making sexist comments about the physical form of Nájila Trindade, a model who accused Neymar of rape. “He can have anything he wants and he’s got a second division woman,” he said at the time.

Despite criticism leveled at PSG stars by Rothen, the Parisian team has been swimming laps at the top of the French Championship. Pochettino’s men have scored 46 points in the first 19 rounds of the competition and are 13 ahead of their closest opponent, Nice.

This weekend, the team faces one of its most difficult commitments of the national season: the derby against Lyon, away from home. Still recovering from injury, Neymar will not participate in tomorrow’s game. Messi should return to be cast after testing negative for covid-19.

The expectation in Paris is that the team is 100% on track and with full strength until the long-awaited first clash of the round of 16 of the European Champions League, against Real Madrid, on the 15th of next month.