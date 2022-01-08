Exhibition “Amazônia Mundi”, unprecedented in southern Brazil, arrives at Balneário Camboriú

After passing through countries like the United States, Mexico, France, Germany, Switzerland, South Korea, Japan and Singapore and in Brazil through São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais, the exhibition “Amazônia Mundi” arrives in Balneário Camboriú (SC) ”. Considered an up-to-date edition and a pocket of world exhibitions already held, the exhibition has unprecedented installations related to the Amazon, its culture and biodiversity through immersive environments.

The official launch of the exhibition and interactive installations will be this Saturday, 8th, at 7pm, and will be attended by businessmen, guests, authorities and the press. Among them, the mayor of Penha (SC), Aquiles da Costa, and the board of Amazon Fun Parks, sponsor of the exhibition, which will also bring more details about the residential, hotel and theme park development that is scheduled to start construction this year in Penha, Santa Catarina, and will be an icon of ecological multi-property in the country.

The exhibition will also feature photos of renowned professionals linked to Amazonian nature, such as Araquem Alcântara, Ricardo Oliveira, Fábio Colombini, Maurício de Paiva and Oliviero Pluviano.

For those who want to visit the artistic exhibition, it is installed in the Amazon Parques & Resorts Room, on Avenida Normando Tedesco, on the corner of Rua 4300, in Barra Sul. Until Tuesday, 11th, the exhibition will be free. From the 12th onwards, tickets can be obtained through the website in the amount of BRL 40 (full) and BRL 20 (half), for students and children up to 12 years of age, and on Mondays the visitation will be free, by appointment through the link: penha.amazonfunparks.com.

According to the exhibition’s artistic curator, Anna Claudia Agazzi Migotto, a university professor with 20 years of experience in the field of art and culture, it is the first exhibition of its kind shown in southern Brazil.

“The objective is to present the wealth of the national heritage that is the Amazon, in which conservation impacts on various sectors of society and the global economy, in addition to awakening environmental awareness and conscientious consumption”, explains Anna, who was invited to structure the Amazonizar Institute, which will have a public space for the dissemination of scientific research, permanent and traveling art exhibitions, in addition to supporting organizations committed to environmental education and environmental conservation in Santa Catarina and the Amazon.

The exhibition is the result of more than 20 years of studies and has already resulted in nine publications in five languages. It publicizes initiatives and collections of research institutes and NGOs such as: General Organization of Bilingual Ticuna Teachers (OGPTB), Social and Environmental Institute (ISA), National Institute for Space Research (INPE), National Institute for Research in the Amazon (INPA), Museu Paraense Emílio Goeldi and Peabiru Institute. It is also sponsored by Amazon Fun Parks.

Theme park about the Amazon

Visitors visiting the “Amazônia Mundi” exhibition will also have the opportunity to learn more about the new theme park to be installed in the Santa Catarina municipality of Penha (SC), 23 minutes away from Balneário Camboriú (SC) and 18 minutes from the International Airport of Navigators (SC).

The Amazon Fun Parks works have already started and delivery is scheduled for the second half of 2024. The theme park brings the multi-property model allied to the sustainable concept. It will have 90 thousand square meters of built area and will bring architecture with an ecological theme from the Amazon, combining its buildings and practices that involve environmental protection and social responsibility.

In all, there will be 699 apartments, 19 thousand square meters of commercial areas and immersive attractions involving arts, sports and ecology.

Receive news straight on cell entering the groups of The Municipality of Blumenau. Click on the preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram