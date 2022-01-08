Expedition will try to find legendary boat that sank in Antarctica 107 years ago – 08/01/2022

In the same week that celebrated the centenary of the death of the legendary Irish explorer Ernest Shackleton, leader of an expedition that, at the beginning of the last century, intended to become the first to cross Antarctica on foot — but which ended up becoming a hero for account of her failure — the English entity Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust, of the Falklands Islands (also known as Falklands, those of the war between Argentina and England), made a statement.

The entity confirmed for the first week of next month the start of a new expedition to try to find, at the bottom of the sea, the remains of the iconic boat used by the explorer on that ill-fated voyage: the Endurance, which sank after being crushed by sea ice from Weddell, from which Shackleton and his 27 men set out in search of salvation on a journey that turned epic.

Image: Royal Geographical Society via Getty Images

will be the second attempt

Named Endurance22, the expedition will be the second attempt to find Schackleton’s boat (the first, in January 2019, had to be halted when the unmanned submersible that was used to scour the seafloor disappeared under the frozen sea of ​​Antarctica ) and will use the same vessel: the icebreaker Agulhas II, which belongs to the government of South Africa, from where the expedition will depart, on the 5th of the month, but with new resources and equipment on board.

Among them, a new underwater robot, capable of operating both as an autonomous vehicle (that is, capable of finding its own way under the ice blocks) and being remotely commanded by technicians on board the ship, in case of any defect , as it happened the first time.

Satellite to dodge ice

In addition, the team will use satellite images from the German space agency to trace the path the ship will take between the ice blocks, until it reaches the region to be explored, in the Weddell Sea, where the Endurance sank, since the access that part of the Antarctic Peninsula has always been the second biggest obstacle to finding Shackleton’s famous boat—the first is knowing exactly where it is.

The exact location of the wreck is unknown to this day. But the area where this occurred did not.

Image: Getty Images

What are the difficulties?

Just before Shackleton’s boat was crushed by ice and sank, expedition navigator Frank Worsley recorded the Endurance’s position with a sextant.

The measurement, however, was taken three days before the sinking, when the boat was tied to a huge block of floating ice, which certainly generated variations, because it is not known how much it moved in those three days, until the sinking.

In addition, the great depth at the site — and the fact that the Weddell Sea spends most of the time covered by a thick layer of ice — makes searches even more difficult, as was the case on the first attempt.

got close

“On the first expedition, I’m sure we got pretty close to the remains of Endurance and maybe our robot, which disappeared, even filmed it. But now I’m much more confident, although it’s impossible to say we’ll find the boat,” he says. the leader of the expedition, John Shears, who will work with a team of 50 people.

“As the previous expedition had already searched a part of the region, the area to be surveyed is now a little smaller, although still gigantic,” says Shears, a self-confessed admirer of Ernest Schackleton.

What he did, no one would do,” he says.

Ernest Shackleton’s notebook, with the explorer’s hand-drawn map of the South Pole Image: Royal Geographical Society via Getty Images

crushed by ice

Despite the name Endurance (“Resistance”, in Portuguese), Shackleton’s boat did not withstand the pressure of the ice in which it was trapped for ten months, and sank in November 1915.

The wreck did not generate casualties, as Shackleton and his men were already living off the boat, encamped on the ice.

Image: Getty Images

But it spawned one of the most incredible feats of survival of the last century, when Shackleton, aboard a small rowboat, embarked on a heroic 1,500-kilometer crossing in the open sea, seeking help for his men, who were all saved. , months later — an achievement that is considered the most extraordinary in the history of the conquest of Antarctica.

When, however, Schackleton returned to rescue his team, Endurance no longer existed.

Swallowed by ice, the boat disappeared from the landscape and was never seen again. And that’s what the new expedition will try to do: film the wrecked boat at the bottom of the Antarctic sea.

can be whole

It is estimated that the Endurance is about 3,000 meters deep, but in reasonable good condition, as the combination of very cold water, with low oxygenation and no light, favors the preservation of the vessel – which had a wooden hull and 44 meters long.

Also, being so deep in the Weddell Sea possibly allowed the floating ice blocks to pass over the sunken ship without damaging it.

The combination of these factors allows us to assume that, despite being submerged for 107 years, Endurance is still intact, which will facilitate its location by the submarine robot, which is also more developed than the previous model.

Image: Getty Images

The problem that can help

Another factor that has the team optimistic is that, unlike in Schackleton’s time, the ice cover of the Weddell Sea has been decreasing year by year — a perverse sign of global warming.

Although this means a very serious environmental problem, thinner ice sheets will be beneficial to the expedition, as they will facilitate the penetration of the ship in the frozen sea where the wreck occurred, today considered one of the most iconic sunken ships yet to be found in the world — and also , one of the most difficult.

In addition, the faster the team gets to the scene, the more time it will have to search for Endurance, before the end of the Antarctic summer, the only time of year when this operation is possible.

“Hard is getting there”

In the first expedition, the ship Agulhas II was stopped by ice on a few occasions and had to take long turns to bypass the most critical areas.

“The biggest problem is not finding Endurance, at the bottom of the sea. It’s getting there,” joked, at the time, the ship’s captain.

Image: YouTube Playback

For this reason, this time, the team does not rule out the possibility of launching and operating the underwater robot from holes drilled in the ice, in advanced camps, if the ship is unable to advance to the desired location.

If that happens, they will, in a way, recreate part of Schackleton’s experience, who needed to camp on ice, when his boat was pronounced doomed.

But Schackleton did much more than that.

failure made him a hero

Image: Getty Images

After the conquest of the South Pole by the Norwegian Roald Amundsen, in 1911, a feat that Schackleton wanted for himself, the Irish explorer concluded that the only feat left in Antarctica was the crossing of the frozen continent on foot.

That’s what he intended to do, once he reached a point on the Antarctic Peninsula where he could anchor Endurance and begin the long journey.

But, due to a flaw in the planning of the trip, the sea froze much more than expected, locked Endurance in ice and Schackleton’s great feat ended up being to take his men out of that white hell, which he did after a historic epic , when sailing with a small boat to distant South Georgia Island.

Image: Getty Images

Despite the expedition’s failure, Schackleton is regarded as the greatest name of the era of polar explorations and an example of leadership, as he rescued and saved all the crew of the Endurance, which is now considered a historic boat — hence the interest in finding him.

will only be filmed

But even if that happens, it is certain that nothing will be done or taken from the sunken boat – because it will only be filmed.

Due to its historical value, Endurance has already been declared a monument by the Antarctic Treaty”, says the head of the expedition, John Shears.

“So we’re just going to film it and scan it to create a 3D model, which can be seen by people in a museum. We never thought of rescuing the boat, which should be left where it is, until because it would be unfeasible to remove it from the sea,” says Shears.

Why not rescue the boat?

In addition to the unimaginable difficulties in rescuing a vessel that is supposedly at the same depth as the Titanic — and in a sea covered by a thick layer of ice — there would be a risk of destroying the vessel itself in the rescue operation.

Or that it will self-destruct later, after so long underwater.

Similar cases have occurred in the past and have taught historians and archaeologists to resist the temptation to bring old shipwrecks back to the surface because they may not be able to resist a simple change of environment.

One of the most emblematic cases of the genre occurred in 1969, when, after years of effort, an American diver managed to rescue a historic 19th-century schooner, the Alvin Clark, from the bottom of the American Great Lakes, in order to expose it to the public. and earn money from ticket sales.

Image: Peter Van der Linden/Saginaw River Marine Historical Society

But everything went wrong and the boat ended up being corroded by simple contact with the air, and what was left of it was destroyed by tractors from a real estate company, interested in the land where the boat was located — click here to know this case, which was so scabrous, led to the creation of legislation for the preservation of shipwrecks in the United States, which did not exist until then.

It was a sad learning experience.