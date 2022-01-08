Fábio’s departure avoids the risk of SAF do Cruzeiro inheriting the club’s debt

The departure of goalkeeper Fábio ended the risk that the SAF do Cruzeiro would inherit the club’s debt to the player. There is a debt of R$ 10 million that can only be collected through the line of creditors. In the case of an extension of the athlete’s relationship, it would open a loophole for a direct charge to the new company.

The club’s debt to the goalkeeper was a topic of debate in the discussion of its departure from Cruzeiro, as reported by UOL. There is a debt of R$ 10 million related to unpaid commitments from the last contracts.

An agreement was made between the goalkeeper and the Cruzeiro board for him to play until the end of 2022, but the document was never signed. In December, former player Ronaldo announced the purchase of SAF from Cruzeiro — the process is not yet complete. This week, there was no agreement between Fábio and the company to stay — the goalkeeper wanted the extension until the end of the year.

Under SAF law, debts incurred by clubs will be paid by the association itself. For this, the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol has to allocate 20% of its revenues and 50% of its dividends to the club. There is a queue of creditors through the Centralized Execution Regime. It is only after ten years that SAF becomes solidary in its debt to the club.

There is a controversy about players who maintain a relationship with the SAF. Some lawyers understand that the player could only charge the club, and others that he could demand payments from the company. This is the case of senator Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ), rapporteur of the text of the law:

“Yes, that’s the case with Fábio in Cruzeiro. If Cruzeiro SAF makes a new contract with a player, when he is sent away by SAF, he could collect all his debt from both of them. Differently happens if Cruzeiro SAF does not renew the player. So, if you have any amount to collect from FGTS, awards, gloves, which you agreed with the club, this debt belongs to the club. It goes to centralization or judicial recovery, depending on what the club chooses”, informed the senator.

Portinho added that, by making a new contract, SAF becomes the successor of the club’s debt.

For lawyer Bichara Abidão, it will be up to a judge to determine whether SAF will be seen as the successor of the club’s immediate debt in the event of a new relationship with the player. “The judge would have to declare the SAF successor to the association. It is not automatic and the law itself seeks to shield the SAF, but do you know what labor justice is like?” he said.

As for the lawyer José Francisco Manssur, who acted in the origin of the SAF bill, the debt made to the club remained only with the association. In other words, even if there was a new relationship with SAF, the player could only charge the company for what was related to this new contract.

“It depends on when the debt originated. If the debt originated when the SAF did not exist, and he had no bond with the SAF, he charges the club. If the player is in a club, the debt originated in the club and continued with SAF, delays other payments, he collects the part that originated from the club club, and the part of SAF he collects from SAF. If the debt originated entirely from SAF, he collects from SAF.” analyzed.

Attorney Rodrigo Castro, who also participated in the initial draft of the SAF law, also understands that there is a division of obligations:

“Let’s assume that the obligations remain with the club at the time of transition to the SAF. There would be a division: that it was a previous obligation, contracts that ended, would remain in the club. Regarding existing contracts, they would go to the SAF. Nothing would prevent them from negotiating or in the creation of the SAF that an agreement related to players would also be made to the SAF.”

Finally, lawyer Eduardo Carlezzo also has the understanding that, upon signing a new bond with the player, the SAF would be subject to being charged for previous debts related to the club.

“There is a separation. Since the creation of the SAF, all previous labor debts of players who do not have an effective contract remain with the association. Now, the contracts in force are transferred to the SAF, as well as the obligations. contracts in force, if there were debts, these are from the SAF,” he said.